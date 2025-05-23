Currencies / FEMY
FEMY: Femasys Inc
0.37 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FEMY exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.36 and at a high of 0.38.
Follow Femasys Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FEMY News
- Crude Oil Down 2%; US Durable Goods Orders Decline In July - Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Femasys stock plunges after pricing public offering at steep discount
- US Stocks Mixed; American Woodmark Posts Downbeat Sales - American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- Why Serina Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Battalion Oil (AMEX:BATL)
- Femasys prices $8 million public offering to fund growth initiatives
- Femasys receives UK regulatory approval for non-surgical birth control
- Femasys earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Femasys Revenue Jumps 85 Percent in Q2
- Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Femasys receives first European commercial order for FemBloc contraceptive
- Femasys receives Nasdaq notice for minimum bid price noncompliance
- Femasys stock rises as FemBloc gets CE Mark for permanent birth control
- Femasys appoints Kelley Nicholas as chief commercial officer
- Femasys Announces Partnership with Carolinas Fertility Institute, One of America’s Best Fertility Clinics, to Offer FemaSeed ® in its More than 8 Locations
- Femasys stock hits 52-week low at $0.82 amid market challenges
- Femasys sets pricing for stock offering and private placement
- Femasys plans stock offering and private placement
- Femasys faces potential delisting from Nasdaq
Daily Range
0.36 0.38
Year Range
0.31 1.80
- Previous Close
- 0.37
- Open
- 0.37
- Bid
- 0.37
- Ask
- 0.67
- Low
- 0.36
- High
- 0.38
- Volume
- 599
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -71.32%
- Year Change
- -66.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev