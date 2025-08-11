货币 / CPRT
CPRT: Copart Inc
46.57 USD 1.03 (2.16%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CPRT汇率已更改-2.16%。当日，交易品种以低点46.32和高点47.63进行交易。
关注Copart Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CPRT新闻
- コパートに関する市場センチメントの要因は何ですか？
- Why Copart Stock Dropped on Earnings Today
- Copart stock price target lowered to $65 by CFRA on valuation
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Stock Market Today: Indexes See Red After Jobs Report Jolt; Nvidia, Schwab Tumble (Live Coverage)
- Stephens lowers Copart stock price target to $46 on competitive concerns
- Top Fund Manager Pinpoints Lots Of 'Worthwhile' Risks
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Copart Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock rises
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Copart Posts 24% EPS Jump in Fiscal Q4
- Copart earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS)
- HSBC upgrades Copart stock to Buy on temporary slowdown, long-term growth
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Copart: Lower In-Yard Times Will Improve Profitability (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:CPRT)
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
日范围
46.32 47.63
年范围
45.05 64.35
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.60
- 开盘价
- 47.53
- 卖价
- 46.57
- 买价
- 46.87
- 最低价
- 46.32
- 最高价
- 47.63
- 交易量
- 21.096 K
- 日变化
- -2.16%
- 月变化
- -4.16%
- 6个月变化
- -17.21%
- 年变化
- -11.06%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值