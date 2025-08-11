Valute / CPRT
CPRT: Copart Inc
45.85 USD 0.39 (0.86%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CPRT ha avuto una variazione del 0.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.28 e ad un massimo di 46.21.
Segui le dinamiche di Copart Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CPRT News
- コパートに関する市場センチメントの要因は何ですか？
- Why Copart Stock Dropped on Earnings Today
- Copart stock price target lowered to $65 by CFRA on valuation
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Stock Market Today: Indexes See Red After Jobs Report Jolt; Nvidia, Schwab Tumble (Live Coverage)
- Stephens lowers Copart stock price target to $46 on competitive concerns
- Top Fund Manager Pinpoints Lots Of 'Worthwhile' Risks
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Copart Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock rises
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Copart Posts 24% EPS Jump in Fiscal Q4
- Copart earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS)
- HSBC upgrades Copart stock to Buy on temporary slowdown, long-term growth
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Copart: Lower In-Yard Times Will Improve Profitability (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:CPRT)
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.28 46.21
Intervallo Annuale
45.05 64.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.46
- Apertura
- 45.40
- Bid
- 45.85
- Ask
- 46.15
- Minimo
- 45.28
- Massimo
- 46.21
- Volume
- 21.544 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.43%
20 settembre, sabato