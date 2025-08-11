Moedas / CPRT
CPRT: Copart Inc
46.62 USD 0.05 (0.11%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPRT para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.53 e o mais alto foi 47.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Copart Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPRT Notícias
- コパートに関する市場センチメントの要因は何ですか？
- Why Copart Stock Dropped on Earnings Today
- Copart stock price target lowered to $65 by CFRA on valuation
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Stock Market Today: Indexes See Red After Jobs Report Jolt; Nvidia, Schwab Tumble (Live Coverage)
- Stephens lowers Copart stock price target to $46 on competitive concerns
- Top Fund Manager Pinpoints Lots Of 'Worthwhile' Risks
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Copart Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock rises
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Copart Posts 24% EPS Jump in Fiscal Q4
- Copart earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS)
- HSBC upgrades Copart stock to Buy on temporary slowdown, long-term growth
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Copart: Lower In-Yard Times Will Improve Profitability (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:CPRT)
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Faixa diária
46.53 47.55
Faixa anual
45.05 64.35
- Fechamento anterior
- 46.57
- Open
- 47.11
- Bid
- 46.62
- Ask
- 46.92
- Low
- 46.53
- High
- 47.55
- Volume
- 13.504 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.12%
- Mudança anual
- -10.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh