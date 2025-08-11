Currencies / CPRT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CPRT: Copart Inc
46.63 USD 0.97 (2.04%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPRT exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.61 and at a high of 47.63.
Follow Copart Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPRT News
- コパートに関する市場センチメントの要因は何ですか？
- Why Copart Stock Dropped on Earnings Today
- Copart stock price target lowered to $65 by CFRA on valuation
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- Stock Market Today: Indexes See Red After Jobs Report Jolt; Nvidia, Schwab Tumble (Live Coverage)
- Stephens lowers Copart stock price target to $46 on competitive concerns
- Top Fund Manager Pinpoints Lots Of 'Worthwhile' Risks
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Copart Q4 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock rises
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Copart Posts 24% EPS Jump in Fiscal Q4
- Copart earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- This Brinker International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Coherus Oncology (NASDAQ:CHRS)
- HSBC upgrades Copart stock to Buy on temporary slowdown, long-term growth
- Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Broadcom, NIO And More - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- Copart: Lower In-Yard Times Will Improve Profitability (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:CPRT)
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Daily Range
46.61 47.63
Year Range
45.05 64.35
- Previous Close
- 47.60
- Open
- 47.53
- Bid
- 46.63
- Ask
- 46.93
- Low
- 46.61
- High
- 47.63
- Volume
- 6.584 K
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- -4.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.10%
- Year Change
- -10.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%