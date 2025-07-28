货币 / BYND
BYND: Beyond Meat Inc
2.67 USD 0.04 (1.48%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BYND汇率已更改-1.48%。当日，交易品种以低点2.62和高点2.83进行交易。
关注Beyond Meat Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BYND新闻
日范围
2.62 2.83
年范围
2.23 6.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.71
- 开盘价
- 2.70
- 卖价
- 2.67
- 买价
- 2.97
- 最低价
- 2.62
- 最高价
- 2.83
- 交易量
- 2.811 K
- 日变化
- -1.48%
- 月变化
- 7.23%
- 6个月变化
- -13.03%
- 年变化
- -60.15%
