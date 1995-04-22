RiskGrid Pro is a professional grid trading EA designed for the Forex market.

Unlike traditional grid systems, RiskGrid Pro automatically adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting its trading behavior. Its primary goal is to reduce trading risk while maintaining stable and disciplined grid management.

Built with adaptive grid spacing, intelligent position management, and basket profit control, RiskGrid Pro provides a safer and more flexible approach to grid trading.

✅ Smart Grid Trading

Key Features

Automatically adjusts grid spacing according to market volatility instead of using fixed distances.

This helps reduce unnecessary trades during highly volatile market conditions.

✅ Intelligent Market Filter

Starts new trading cycles only when market conditions meet predefined trading rules.

Designed to avoid opening new positions during unfavorable market environments.

✅ Adaptive Position Management

As market risk increases, RiskGrid Pro automatically becomes more conservative by:

Increasing grid spacing

Reducing position size

Slowing down additional entries

This helps improve overall capital protection.

✅ Flexible Grid Layer Modes

Choose the trading style that best fits your strategy:

Limited Grid Layers

Unlimited Grid Layers

Smart Layer Mode

✅ Simple Risk Control

Only one main risk parameter is required:

Maximum Floating Loss (%)

When the total floating loss reaches the selected percentage, the EA can automatically close all positions.

You may also choose Unlimited Loss Mode if you prefer to manage risk manually.

✅ Basket Profit Management

Instead of closing trades individually, RiskGrid Pro manages all positions as a single basket.

When the basket reaches the target profit, all positions are closed automatically.

✅ Professional Dashboard

Monitor important trading information in real time, including:

Market Status

Trend Direction

Grid Distance

Total Positions

Total Lots

Floating Profit/Loss

Risk Level

Everything is displayed clearly on the chart.

Recommended Symbol

EURUSD

Recommended Timeframe

M15 (Recommended)

Recommended Trading Session

Recommended Trading Conditions

For the best trading conditions, use RiskGrid Pro during:

London Session

London–New York Overlap (Recommended)

Avoid opening new trading cycles during major economic news releases.

Minimum Recommended Balance

Base Lot Size Recommended Minimum Balance 0.01 Lot USD 2,000

A larger account provides greater flexibility for grid management and overall risk control.

Advantages

✔ Adaptive trading based on market conditions

✔ Intelligent risk management

✔ Dynamic grid spacing

✔ Smart position sizing

✔ Flexible grid layer options

✔ Basket profit management

✔ Easy to configure

✔ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

✔ Designed for long-term stable operation

Why Choose RiskGrid Pro?

Traditional grid systems continue adding positions regardless of changing market conditions.

RiskGrid Pro adapts its trading behavior as the market changes.

When market risk increases, the EA automatically widens grid spacing and reduces position sizes, helping traders manage exposure more effectively while maintaining a disciplined grid trading strategy.

Forex Traders

EURUSD Trading

Grid Trading Strategies

Medium to Long-Term Trading

Traders who prioritize risk management

Best ForDisclaimer

RiskGrid Pro is an automated trading tool designed to assist traders in executing a grid trading strategy.

Trading Forex and other financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate trading parameters, position sizing, and risk management based on their own financial situation and trading experience.

Before using RiskGrid Pro on a live account, it is strongly recommended to perform thorough backtesting and forward testing on a demo account.

The developer is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use or misuse of this software.

Risk Reminder

Trade responsibly. Always use proper risk management.