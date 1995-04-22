RiskGrid Pro
- 专家
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- 版本: 3.1
- 激活: 10
RiskGrid Pro is a professional grid trading EA designed for the Forex market.
Unlike traditional grid systems, RiskGrid Pro automatically adapts to changing market conditions by adjusting its trading behavior. Its primary goal is to reduce trading risk while maintaining stable and disciplined grid management.
Built with adaptive grid spacing, intelligent position management, and basket profit control, RiskGrid Pro provides a safer and more flexible approach to grid trading.Key Features
✅ Smart Grid Trading
Automatically adjusts grid spacing according to market volatility instead of using fixed distances.
This helps reduce unnecessary trades during highly volatile market conditions.
✅ Intelligent Market Filter
Starts new trading cycles only when market conditions meet predefined trading rules.
Designed to avoid opening new positions during unfavorable market environments.
✅ Adaptive Position Management
As market risk increases, RiskGrid Pro automatically becomes more conservative by:
- Increasing grid spacing
- Reducing position size
- Slowing down additional entries
This helps improve overall capital protection.
✅ Flexible Grid Layer Modes
Choose the trading style that best fits your strategy:
- Limited Grid Layers
- Unlimited Grid Layers
- Smart Layer Mode
✅ Simple Risk Control
Only one main risk parameter is required:
Maximum Floating Loss (%)
When the total floating loss reaches the selected percentage, the EA can automatically close all positions.
You may also choose Unlimited Loss Mode if you prefer to manage risk manually.
✅ Basket Profit Management
Instead of closing trades individually, RiskGrid Pro manages all positions as a single basket.
When the basket reaches the target profit, all positions are closed automatically.
✅ Professional Dashboard
Monitor important trading information in real time, including:
- Market Status
- Trend Direction
- Grid Distance
- Total Positions
- Total Lots
- Floating Profit/Loss
- Risk Level
Everything is displayed clearly on the chart.Recommended Trading Conditions
Recommended Symbol
- EURUSD
Recommended Timeframe
- M15 (Recommended)
Recommended Trading Session
For the best trading conditions, use RiskGrid Pro during:
- London Session
- London–New York Overlap (Recommended)
Avoid opening new trading cycles during major economic news releases.
Minimum Recommended Balance
|Base Lot Size
|Recommended Minimum Balance
|0.01 Lot
|USD 2,000
A larger account provides greater flexibility for grid management and overall risk control.Advantages
✔ Adaptive trading based on market conditions
✔ Intelligent risk management
✔ Dynamic grid spacing
✔ Smart position sizing
✔ Flexible grid layer options
✔ Basket profit management
✔ Easy to configure
✔ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
✔ Designed for long-term stable operationWhy Choose RiskGrid Pro?
Traditional grid systems continue adding positions regardless of changing market conditions.
RiskGrid Pro adapts its trading behavior as the market changes.
When market risk increases, the EA automatically widens grid spacing and reduces position sizes, helping traders manage exposure more effectively while maintaining a disciplined grid trading strategy.Best For
- Forex Traders
- EURUSD Trading
- Grid Trading Strategies
- Medium to Long-Term Trading
- Traders who prioritize risk management
Disclaimer
RiskGrid Pro is an automated trading tool designed to assist traders in executing a grid trading strategy.
Trading Forex and other financial instruments involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.
Users are responsible for selecting appropriate trading parameters, position sizing, and risk management based on their own financial situation and trading experience.
Before using RiskGrid Pro on a live account, it is strongly recommended to perform thorough backtesting and forward testing on a demo account.
The developer is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use or misuse of this software.
Risk Reminder
Trade responsibly. Always use proper risk management.