Ponokawan Price Action Pattern Tracer

PRICE ACTION PATTERN TRACER PRO

Institutional Multi-Indicator Price Action Analysis, Trap Detection & Dynamic Demand/Supply Zones
Created by Ponokawan

🌟 OVERVIEW

Price Action Pattern Tracer Pro is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to bridge the gap between pure price action trading and institutional momentum confirmation.

Most price action indicators blindly paint arrows on every candlestick pattern—leading traders directly into false breakouts, bull traps, and bear traps. PA Pattern Tracer Pro solves this by combining an Advanced 7-Candle Price Action Engine with a 3-Layer Institutional Momentum Filter (EMA 200, RSI 14, and Volume SMA 20) to separate genuine market moves from market-maker liquidity traps.

Whether you trade XAUUSD (Gold), Forex pairs, Indices (US30, NAS100), or Crypto, this indicator gives you an unfair advantage by highlighting high-probability trade setups and warning you before retail traps spring.

🔥 KEY FEATURES

1. 🧬 Advanced 7-Candle Structure & Pattern Recognition Engine

  • Scans the last 7 bars of market structure to identify high-probability institutional price action patterns:
    • Single & Double Bar Power Signals: Bullish/Bearish Pinbars & Engulfing Bars.
    • Reversal Formations: Morning Stars & Evening Stars.
    • Momentum Breakouts: Three White Soldiers & Three Black Crows.
    • Trend Structure: Automatic Higher High / Higher Low ( HH/HL ) and Lower High / Lower Low ( LH/LL ) tracking.
    • Market Compression: Detects sideways consolidation ranges before volatility expansion.

2. 🛡️ 3-Layer Institutional "True Market" Filter

Never get caught on the wrong side of the trend again. Every price action pattern is filtered through:

  • 200-Period Exponential Moving Average (EMA): Macro trend filter with dynamic color-coded trendline (Dark Green = Uptrend, Firebrick Red = Downtrend).
  • RSI (14) Momentum Matrix: Ensures directional strength aligns with the signal.
  • Volume vs. SMA (20): Confirms whether a breakout is backed by institutional volume or weak retail participation.
  • Outcome Classification:
    • [TRUE BULL MARKET]  /  [TRUE BEAR MARKET] : High-probability confirmed signals.
    • [BULL TRAP]  /  [BEAR TRAP] : Counter-trend false moves marked with orange warning labels so you avoid buying tops or shorting bottoms.

3. ⚠️ RSI Extreme Exhaustion Trap Alerts

  • Overbought Bull Trap Warning ( RSI ≥ 73 ): Alerts you in bold magenta when buyers are exhausted at the very top of a move.
  • Oversold Bear Trap Warning ( RSI ≤ 27 ): Alerts you in cyan when short-sellers are trapped at the very bottom right before a squeeze.

4. 📐 Dynamic Buy & Sell Demand / Supply Zones

  • Automatically plots BUY ZONES (Demand Areas) and SELL ZONES (Supply Areas) from confirmed True Market patterns.
  • Zones extend 25 bars into the future, providing precise entry, re-entry, and stop-loss levels for upcoming price action.

5. 🖥️ Real-Time On-Chart HUD Dashboard

  • A sleek, non-intrusive top-left dashboard displaying real-time market synthesis:
    • Current Market Conclusion (True Bull, True Bear, Trap, or Sideways)
    • Active 7-Candle Price Action Pattern
    • EMA 200 Trend Status
    • Live RSI Value & Sentiment
    • Volume Classification (Institutional High vs. Normal Low)

6. 🎮 3 Interactive On-Chart Toggle Buttons

Control your chart clutter instantly without ever opening the indicator settings window! Three dedicated buttons sit right on your chart:

  • [🟢 BULLISH: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all bullish arrows, buy zones, and green market columns.
  • [🔴 BEARISH: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all bearish arrows, sell zones, and red market columns.
  • [⚠️ TRAPS: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all trap warnings and overbought/oversold exhaustion alerts.

📈 HOW TO TRADE WITH IT

🟢 LONG ENTRY SETUP (Buy Signal)

  1. Wait for confirmation: A Green Up Arrow appears with a  [TRUE BULL MARKET]  label.
  2. Zone Entry: Enter immediately or wait for price to pull back into the shaded GREEN BUY ZONE (DEMAND).
  3. Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss just below the bottom border of the Green Buy Zone.
  4. Take Profit: Target 1:2 to 1:3 Risk-to-Reward, or exit when an opposite signal or  ⚠️ OVERBOUGHT BULL TRAP  appears.

🔴 SHORT ENTRY SETUP (Sell Signal)

  1. Wait for confirmation: A Red Down Arrow appears with a  [TRUE BEAR MARKET]  label.
  2. Zone Entry: Enter immediately or wait for price to pull back into the shaded RED SELL ZONE (SUPPLY).
  3. Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss just above the top border of the Red Sell Zone.
  4. Take Profit: Target 1:2 to 1:3 Risk-to-Reward, or exit when an opposite signal or  ⚠️ OVERSOLD BEAR TRAP  appears.

🚫 TRAP PROTECTION RULE: If an arrow or label says  ⚠️ BULL TRAP ,  ⚠️ BEAR TRAP ,  OVERBOUGHT BULL TRAP , or  OVERSOLD BEAR TRAP   DO NOT ENTER IN THAT DIRECTION. Use these warnings to take profit on existing trades!

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS & TIMEFRAMES

  • Supported Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, and D1 (Best performance on M15 and H1 for intraday trading).
  • Supported Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold), US30, NAS100, EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and all major CFD/Forex instruments.
  • Account Type: Any MT5 Broker (ECN / Raw Spread recommended).

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q: Does the indicator repaint or back-calculate arrows?
A: No! Once a candlestick closes, the signal arrow, buy/sell zone, and pattern classification are permanent and will never repaint or vanish.

Q: Can I turn off specific visual layers if my chart gets too busy?
A: Yes! You can use the 3 interactive buttons on your chart ( 🟢 BULLISH ,  🔴 BEARISH ,  ⚠️ TRAPS ) to toggle individual layers instantly in one click.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?
A: Absolutely. The real-time HUD dashboard tells you exactly what the market is doing in plain English ("TRUE BULL MARKET", "BULL TRAP", "SIDEWAYS / RANGING"), removing all guesswork.


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Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Fair Value Gap Level Probability Indicator FVG
Ronald Austun Marshall Ii Ponder
指标
This is FVG PRO with our Indication Panel. The FVG LITE is available for free without the side panel. Watch the FVG Indicator v2 work live on the chart. This tool automatically detects Fair Value Gaps,  price imbalances where the market moved too fast and left unfinished business, and flags them as potential support and resistance zones. The panel on the left shows the trend direction across four timeframes simultaneously, so you can see at a glance whether the big picture agrees with what pr
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5 (2)
指标
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5 (9)
指标
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4.51 (148)
指标
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4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
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5 (4)
指标
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4.89 (93)
指标
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Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
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指标
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Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
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SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
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Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
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Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
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5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
指标
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO（MT5）— 7层过滤 · 自动止盈止损 · 质量评分 · 信号历史保存 | 完整的XAUUSD交易系统 实时不重绘。信号出现的瞬间，箭头、入场、止盈、止损当场锁定，之后绝不移动。你交易的就是这个实时信号。而且在v7.20中，每一个真正发出的信号都会自动保存，并在重启后精确还原。 购买者专属赠品 购买永久授权，即可免费获得 AI Zone Radar（价值$59）+ 完整PDF手册。在产品价格之外，额外附赠价值$59的赠品。购买后在MQL5上给我留言即可。 AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 在黄金交易者社区中被实际使用，因精度与易用性而广受好评。 你的难题 —— 以及解决方案 黄金一天波动$30–$50。你知道机会就在那里。但这些情况是否似曾相识： - 入场太早，价格逆行$10后才朝你的方向
作者的更多信息
Ponokawan Trap Trade
Danang Setiadji
专家
Ponokawan Trap Trade EA Exploit Institutional Liquidity Traps On XAUUSD 1H Time Frame Ponokawan Daily Trap Trade EA   is a professional institutional price action trading system designed to capitalize on   Bull Trap   and   Bear Trap   liquidity events across Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto markets. When retail traders chase overbought momentum at highs or oversold panic at lows, institutional smart money steps in to reverse price.   Ponokawan EA   detects these exact exhaustion points in real-
Ponokawan FDA and nPFS Indicator
Danang Setiadji
指标
Functional Data Analysis (FDA)   dan   Nonparametric Functional Statistics (nPFS) . by Ponokawan. 1. Understanding the 3 Indicator Lines When you attach the indicator to a   5-Minute (M5)   or   15-Minute (M15)   chart, the sub-window displays three continuous curves calculated from the daily session open price ( P open P open ​ ): Grey Dotted Line ( Raw Return % ) : Shows the exact percentage return from the day's open:   X ( t ) = P ( t ) − P open P open × 100 % X ( t ) = P open ​ P ( t ) − P
Ergodic Theory And TDA Indicator
Danang Setiadji
指标
ERGODIC THEORY + TOPOLOGICAL DATA ANALYSIS (TDA) by Ponokawan We combined   Topological Data Analysis (TDA)   with   Ergodic Theory   (specifically   Birkhoff's Ergodic Theorem ) to build the   Ergodic Topological Dynamics (ETD)   model. The Correlation Between Ergodic Theory, TDA, & Financial Markets 1. Non-Ergodicity in Financial Markets A system is   ergodic   if its average over time equals its average across all space (ensemble average): Time Average  f ˉ = lim ⁡ T → ∞ 1 T ∫ 0 T f ( x ( t )
Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 1
Danang Setiadji
指标
The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 2
Danang Setiadji
指标
The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP)  by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only
Danang Setiadji
专家
Ponokawan Gold 5 Minutes Time Frame Only by Ponokawan Use only on XAUUSD with 5minutes timeframe!!! Check the screen shoot result and demo video on my youtube ! Try the demo version, when test it in setting change leverage to 1:100 and then you decide what to do next! PONOKAWAN MASTER UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL EA Advanced 4-Layer Quantitative Trading Engine Powered by Topological Data Analysis (TDA), Quantum Path Integrals, & Intraday B-Spline Curve Matching. WHY TRADITIONAL EAS FAIL (AND WH
Ponokawan Unified Master Indicator
Danang Setiadji
指标
PONOKAWAN UNIFIED TOPOLOGICAL INDICATOR MT5 Institutional-Grade Subwindow Indicator Displaying 3D Phase Space Coiling, Vector Trajectory Angles, Quantum Path Skew, & Microstructure FDT Noise. Say goodbye to lagging indicators! The Ponokawan Unified Topological Indicator projects price movement into a 3D phase-space manifold using Takens' Delay Embedding Theorem, bringing hedge-fund quantitative geometry straight to your MetaTrader 5 charts. ==============================================
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