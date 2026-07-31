Ponokawan Price Action Pattern Tracer

PRICE ACTION PATTERN TRACER PRO

Institutional Multi-Indicator Price Action Analysis, Trap Detection & Dynamic Demand/Supply Zones

Created by Ponokawan

🌟 OVERVIEW

Price Action Pattern Tracer Pro is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to bridge the gap between pure price action trading and institutional momentum confirmation.

Most price action indicators blindly paint arrows on every candlestick pattern—leading traders directly into false breakouts, bull traps, and bear traps. PA Pattern Tracer Pro solves this by combining an Advanced 7-Candle Price Action Engine with a 3-Layer Institutional Momentum Filter (EMA 200, RSI 14, and Volume SMA 20) to separate genuine market moves from market-maker liquidity traps.

Whether you trade XAUUSD (Gold), Forex pairs, Indices (US30, NAS100), or Crypto, this indicator gives you an unfair advantage by highlighting high-probability trade setups and warning you before retail traps spring.

🔥 KEY FEATURES

1. 🧬 Advanced 7-Candle Structure & Pattern Recognition Engine

Scans the last 7 bars of market structure to identify high-probability institutional price action patterns: Single & Double Bar Power Signals : Bullish/Bearish Pinbars & Engulfing Bars. Reversal Formations : Morning Stars & Evening Stars. Momentum Breakouts : Three White Soldiers & Three Black Crows. Trend Structure : Automatic Higher High / Higher Low ( HH/HL ) and Lower High / Lower Low ( LH/LL ) tracking. Market Compression : Detects sideways consolidation ranges before volatility expansion.



2. 🛡️ 3-Layer Institutional "True Market" Filter

Never get caught on the wrong side of the trend again. Every price action pattern is filtered through:

200-Period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) : Macro trend filter with dynamic color-coded trendline (Dark Green = Uptrend, Firebrick Red = Downtrend).

: Macro trend filter with dynamic color-coded trendline (Dark Green = Uptrend, Firebrick Red = Downtrend). RSI (14) Momentum Matrix : Ensures directional strength aligns with the signal.

: Ensures directional strength aligns with the signal. Volume vs. SMA (20) : Confirms whether a breakout is backed by institutional volume or weak retail participation.

: Confirms whether a breakout is backed by institutional volume or weak retail participation. Outcome Classification : [TRUE BULL MARKET] / [TRUE BEAR MARKET] : High-probability confirmed signals. [BULL TRAP] / [BEAR TRAP] : Counter-trend false moves marked with orange warning labels so you avoid buying tops or shorting bottoms.

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3. ⚠️ RSI Extreme Exhaustion Trap Alerts

Overbought Bull Trap Warning ( RSI ≥ 73 ) : Alerts you in bold magenta when buyers are exhausted at the very top of a move.

: Alerts you in bold magenta when buyers are exhausted at the very top of a move. Oversold Bear Trap Warning ( RSI ≤ 27 ): Alerts you in cyan when short-sellers are trapped at the very bottom right before a squeeze.

4. 📐 Dynamic Buy & Sell Demand / Supply Zones

Automatically plots BUY ZONES (Demand Areas) and SELL ZONES (Supply Areas) from confirmed True Market patterns.

and from confirmed True Market patterns. Zones extend 25 bars into the future, providing precise entry, re-entry, and stop-loss levels for upcoming price action.

5. 🖥️ Real-Time On-Chart HUD Dashboard

A sleek, non-intrusive top-left dashboard displaying real-time market synthesis: Current Market Conclusion (True Bull, True Bear, Trap, or Sideways) Active 7-Candle Price Action Pattern EMA 200 Trend Status Live RSI Value & Sentiment Volume Classification (Institutional High vs. Normal Low)



6. 🎮 3 Interactive On-Chart Toggle Buttons

Control your chart clutter instantly without ever opening the indicator settings window! Three dedicated buttons sit right on your chart:

[🟢 BULLISH: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all bullish arrows, buy zones, and green market columns.

[🔴 BEARISH: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all bearish arrows, sell zones, and red market columns.

[⚠️ TRAPS: ON/OFF] : Show or hide all trap warnings and overbought/oversold exhaustion alerts.

📈 HOW TO TRADE WITH IT

🟢 LONG ENTRY SETUP (Buy Signal)

Wait for confirmation: A Green Up Arrow appears with a [TRUE BULL MARKET] label. Zone Entry: Enter immediately or wait for price to pull back into the shaded GREEN BUY ZONE (DEMAND). Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss just below the bottom border of the Green Buy Zone. Take Profit: Target 1:2 to 1:3 Risk-to-Reward, or exit when an opposite signal or ⚠️ OVERBOUGHT BULL TRAP appears.

🔴 SHORT ENTRY SETUP (Sell Signal)

Wait for confirmation: A Red Down Arrow appears with a [TRUE BEAR MARKET] label. Zone Entry: Enter immediately or wait for price to pull back into the shaded RED SELL ZONE (SUPPLY). Stop Loss: Place your Stop Loss just above the top border of the Red Sell Zone. Take Profit: Target 1:2 to 1:3 Risk-to-Reward, or exit when an opposite signal or ⚠️ OVERSOLD BEAR TRAP appears.

🚫 TRAP PROTECTION RULE: If an arrow or label says ⚠️ BULL TRAP , ⚠️ BEAR TRAP , OVERBOUGHT BULL TRAP , or OVERSOLD BEAR TRAP — DO NOT ENTER IN THAT DIRECTION. Use these warnings to take profit on existing trades!

⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS & TIMEFRAMES

Supported Timeframes : M15, H1, H4, and D1 (Best performance on M15 and H1 for intraday trading).

: M15, H1, H4, and D1 (Best performance on for intraday trading). Supported Instruments : XAUUSD (Gold), US30, NAS100, EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and all major CFD/Forex instruments.

: XAUUSD (Gold), US30, NAS100, EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, and all major CFD/Forex instruments. Account Type: Any MT5 Broker (ECN / Raw Spread recommended).

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q: Does the indicator repaint or back-calculate arrows?

A: No! Once a candlestick closes, the signal arrow, buy/sell zone, and pattern classification are permanent and will never repaint or vanish.

Q: Can I turn off specific visual layers if my chart gets too busy?

A: Yes! You can use the 3 interactive buttons on your chart ( 🟢 BULLISH , 🔴 BEARISH , ⚠️ TRAPS ) to toggle individual layers instantly in one click.

Q: Is it suitable for beginners?

A: Absolutely. The real-time HUD dashboard tells you exactly what the market is doing in plain English ("TRUE BULL MARKET", "BULL TRAP", "SIDEWAYS / RANGING"), removing all guesswork.