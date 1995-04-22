Goldeneye Evolution

Event-driven breakout trading algorithm for Gold (XAUUSD)

Goldeneye™ is an automated trading algorithm for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD. It identifies structural breakout opportunities using multi-timeframe market analysis and executes trades automatically with integrated risk management.

Rather than attempting to predict every market movement, Goldeneye focuses on waiting for high-quality breakout conditions and managing exposure in a controlled and systematic manner.

The strategy has been developed with a strong emphasis on robustness, simplicity and consistency instead of aggressive over-optimization.



Key features

Multi-timeframe market structure analysis.

Automatic pending order management.

Dynamic support and resistance detection.

Automatic Breakeven.

Automatic Trailing Stop.

Multiple exposure control.

Configurable re-entry management.

Integrated risk management.

Low parameter complexity.

Fully automated operation.

Trading Philosophy

Goldeneye is built around a simple principle:

Wait for the market to confirm structural opportunities instead of constantly searching for trades.

The algorithm continuously updates significant market levels and only places pending orders when predefined structural conditions are met.

This approach seeks to reduce unnecessary market exposure while maintaining the ability to participate in significant directional movements.

Risk management

Risk management is integrated into every stage of the trading process.

The EA includes:

Configurable lot sizing.

Exposure limits.

Simultaneous long/short exposure control.

Automatic Breakeven.

Automatic Trailing Stop.

Pending order expiration.

Margin validation before sending new orders.

Continuous monitoring of active positions.

Main parameters



The EA has been intentionally designed to remain easy to configure.

Main settings include:

Money management.

Maximum exposure.

Maximum re-entries.

Breakeven settings.

Trailing Stop settings.

Push notifications.

Most users can start using the default configuration immediately.

Recommended environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD).

Account type: Hedging supported.

Recommended leverage: 1:30 compliant.

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.

QuantScore Integration

Optimization is only useful if results remain robust.

Goldeneye optimization reports can be analysed using QuantScore, the free MT5 backtest ranking tool developed by me.

QuantScore evaluates optimization results using multiple performance and robustness metrics, making it easier to identify stable parameter configurations or even performance basis instead.

Check the tool here.

Continuous Development

Goldeneye is an actively maintained project.

Future updates will focus on:

Stability improvements.Compatibility updates.

Performance optimizations.

Additional quality-of-life features.

The core trading philosophy will remain focused on robustness and long-term consistency.

Launch price

This version is offered at an introductory launch price.

Future updates and additional development may be reflected in future pricing.

Support

Support is provided as soon as possible, although 24/7 support is not available.

If you experience installation or configuration issues, please get in touch before assuming the EA is not working correctly.

Before leaving a bad review

If you encounter any problems, please contact me before leaving a negative review.

Most issues are related to broker configuration, symbol specifications or installation and can usually be resolved quickly.

Your feedback also helps improve future versions of Goldeneye.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and ensure that the chosen risk settings are appropriate for your capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.