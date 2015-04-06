EA Opening Ranges Breakout

ORB Premium EA - Professional Opening Range Breakout Trading

The Problem Trading the market open is highly lucrative but extremely dangerous. Most traders lose money during these volatile periods because they rely on emotion, lack a systematic entry plan, or use rigid trading bots that promise instant wealth but blow up accounts when market conditions suddenly change. Retail traders often struggle with fakeouts and poor risk management, leading to inconsistent results and frustration.

The Solution The ORB Premium EA is a highly disciplined, algorithm-driven trading tool designed to solve these exact problems. It automates the proven Opening Range Breakout strategy, removing emotion and executing trades based on pure price action structure during the most critical times of the trading day.

Profitable Right Out of the Box You do not need to pay anything to start seeing results. By default, this EA operates in a highly optimized baseline mode. This free core logic focuses exclusively on a specific Asian Session strategy, utilizing a precise touch-based entry system with a strict 1 to 1.5 Risk to Reward ratio. This built-in system is already highly capable of generating consistent profits on its own.

Unlock Massive Potential with the Premium Indicator While the free version is powerful, coupling this EA with the ORB Premium Indicator unlocks its true potential and significantly increases your probability of success.

When the EA detects the Premium Indicator on your terminal, it automatically unlocks a suite of advanced features:

Multi-Session Trading: Fully automate your trading across the Asian, London, and New York market opens.

Advanced Entry Modes: Adapt to market conditions by choosing between Instant Touch, Candle Breakout, or the highly accurate Breakout and Retest strategy.

Dynamic Risk Management: Access flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit options, including Mid-line SL, Opposite-line SL, and Custom Point targets.

Capital Protection: Secure your running profits with automated Break Even and Trailing Stop management.

To unlock these advanced capabilities, Get the required Premium Indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178899

Important Disclaimer and Trading Reality Please read this carefully before downloading. This is not an instant wealth EA. It is a professional trading tool designed for serious traders.

You Must Do the Work: There are no perfect default settings for everyone. You are required to research, backtest, and find the exact settings that match the Premium Indicator, your specific broker, and your chosen financial instrument.

Respect Your Risk Profile: Every trader has a different risk tolerance. You must adjust the lot sizes, stop losses, and daily trade limits to fit your personal risk profile. What works for a high-risk trader will not work for a conservative one.

No Holy Grail: Market conditions change. A strategy that works today requires monitoring and adjustment tomorrow. You are fully responsible for your capital. Always use proper money management.



