Candle Countdown Utility

Candle Countdown

Know exactly when the next candle begins. Trade with perfect timing.

Candle Countdown is a professional MetaTrader utility that displays a precise, real-time countdown timer for the current candle on any chart and timeframe. By showing exactly how much time remains before the current candle closes and the next one begins, the utility helps traders improve entry timing, manage exits more effectively, and avoid making decisions based on incomplete price action.

Whether you're a scalper waiting for a 1-minute candle to close, a day trader monitoring hourly charts, or a swing trader analyzing higher timeframes, Candle Countdown provides the timing precision needed to make more confident trading decisions.

Key Features

Real-Time Candle Timer

Displays the remaining time before the current candle closes.

Updates every second for maximum accuracy.

Works seamlessly on all chart timeframes.

Automatically synchronizes with your broker's server time.

Multi-Timeframe Support

Compatible with every MetaTrader timeframe.

Accurate countdown from M1 to MN1.

Instantly adapts when switching charts or timeframes.

Suitable for Forex, CFDs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Precision Trading Assistance

Helps traders wait for candle confirmation before entering trades.

Reduces premature entries based on incomplete candles.

Improves trade timing for breakout, reversal, and trend-following strategies.

Ideal for traders who rely on candle close confirmation.

Clean On-Chart Display

Modern and easy-to-read interface.

Minimal chart obstruction.

Adjustable position and appearance.

Suitable for both light and dark chart themes.

Lightweight and Efficient

Optimized for continuous operation.

Low CPU and memory usage.

Runs smoothly on multiple charts simultaneously.

Stable and responsive during live market conditions.

Fully Customizable

Adjustable font size and colors.

Flexible display positioning.

Configurable visual settings.

Compatible with all symbols and trading instruments.

Why Choose Candle Countdown?

Many successful trading strategies depend on candle confirmation. Entering a trade before a candle has closed can lead to false signals, unnecessary losses, and poor decision-making. Candle Countdown helps eliminate this uncertainty by showing exactly how much time remains before the current candle is completed.

By providing a clear visual countdown directly on the chart, traders can better prepare for market events, execute trades with greater precision, and maintain discipline throughout their trading sessions.

Whether you're waiting for a breakout candle, confirming a reversal pattern, or simply tracking the close of each bar, Candle Countdown ensures you always know when the next opportunity begins.

Know the time. Wait for confirmation. Trade with confidence.