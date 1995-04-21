Combiner Bull vs Bear Indicator
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Marcelo Martins De Oliveira FilhoWelcome to my profile! Here, I share my knowledge of software development and the financial markets, offering tips and practical solutions for traders. I demonstrate how to use the exclusive indicators I’ve developed for MT4, as well as custom tools designed to optimize your analysis and
- 版本: 1.15
- 更新: 25 七月 2026
Welcome to the free Bull vs Bear professional combined Binary options and Forex indicator project. This is a free AI, the most powerful in its category for MT4, with 43 strategies, 30 filters, support for 10 external indicators, and 10 external bots, developed to operate in the Forex and Binary options markets.
🌍 Community: Telegram group • https://t.me/bullvsbearcombiner/32939
✈️ Support: Telegram private • @bullvsbearcodes
🌍 Community: WhatsApp group • https://chat.whatsapp.com/FaQ1VN4D7uSHAnx0im1Tz7
📞 Support: WhatsApp private • +55 81 99448-6212