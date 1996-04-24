# Fibozona Complete Suite





**Version:** 1.0

**Activations:** 10

**Category:** Technical Indicator

**Platform:** MetaTrader 5





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## Stop Collecting Indicators. Start Understanding Market Structure.





The **Fibozona Complete Suite** reveals the hidden structure of the market — showing you where price is heading before it gets there.





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## What's Inside?





| Indicator | Function |

|-----------|----------|

| **Fibozona Monthly** | Maps market structure **1 month ahead** |

| **Fibozona Weekly** | Maps market structure **1 week ahead** |

| **Fibozona Daily** | Maps market structure **1 day ahead** |





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## How to Use





| Trading Style | Indicator | Timeframe |

|---------------|-----------|-----------|

| **Scalping / Day Trading** | Fibozona Daily | H1 - M1 |

| **Swing Trading** | Fibozona Weekly | H4 - M1 |

| **Position Trading** | Fibozona Monthly | D1 - M1 |





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## Key Features





✅ **Automatic Structure Detection** — No manual drawing

✅ **Multi-Timeframe Analysis** — Monthly, Weekly, Daily

✅ **Universal Application** — Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities

✅ **Non-Repainting** — Based on confirmed swings

✅ **No DLL** — Pure MQL5 performance

✅ **Real-Time Price Labels** — Exact levels on chart





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## 💬 What Traders Say





> *"Fibozona is all I need to see the structure."* — Rina S.





> *"The levels are so accurate. BTCUSD moved exactly as predicted."* — Budi H.





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## Technical Specifications





| Specification | Detail |

|---------------|--------|

| **Platform** | MetaTrader 5 |

| **File Format** | EX5 |

| **No DLL** | ✅ Yes |

| **Activations** | 10 |





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## What You Get





- ✅ Fibozona Daily (EX5)

- ✅ Fibozona Weekly (EX5)

- ✅ Fibozona Monthly (EX5)

- ✅ Lifetime access

- ✅ 10 Activations





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## Get Started Today





Stop guessing. Start understanding the market.





**Map the Market. Read the Zone. Trade with Edge.**





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**Tags:** Fibonacci, Market Structure, Support Resistance, Multi-timeframe, Trend Indicator, Levels, Price Action, Fibozona, Forex, Crypto, Gold, BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, MT5 Indicator