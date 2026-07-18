Fibozona Complete Suite
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
# Fibozona Complete Suite
**Version:** 1.0
**Activations:** 10
**Category:** Technical Indicator
**Platform:** MetaTrader 5
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## Stop Collecting Indicators. Start Understanding Market Structure.
The **Fibozona Complete Suite** reveals the hidden structure of the market — showing you where price is heading before it gets there.
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## What's Inside?
| Indicator | Function |
|-----------|----------|
| **Fibozona Monthly** | Maps market structure **1 month ahead** |
| **Fibozona Weekly** | Maps market structure **1 week ahead** |
| **Fibozona Daily** | Maps market structure **1 day ahead** |
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## How to Use
| Trading Style | Indicator | Timeframe |
|---------------|-----------|-----------|
| **Scalping / Day Trading** | Fibozona Daily | H1 - M1 |
| **Swing Trading** | Fibozona Weekly | H4 - M1 |
| **Position Trading** | Fibozona Monthly | D1 - M1 |
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## Key Features
✅ **Automatic Structure Detection** — No manual drawing
✅ **Multi-Timeframe Analysis** — Monthly, Weekly, Daily
✅ **Universal Application** — Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities
✅ **Non-Repainting** — Based on confirmed swings
✅ **No DLL** — Pure MQL5 performance
✅ **Real-Time Price Labels** — Exact levels on chart
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## 💬 What Traders Say
> *"Fibozona is all I need to see the structure."* — Rina S.
> *"The levels are so accurate. BTCUSD moved exactly as predicted."* — Budi H.
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## Technical Specifications
| Specification | Detail |
|---------------|--------|
| **Platform** | MetaTrader 5 |
| **File Format** | EX5 |
| **No DLL** | ✅ Yes |
| **Activations** | 10 |
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## What You Get
- ✅ Fibozona Daily (EX5)
- ✅ Fibozona Weekly (EX5)
- ✅ Fibozona Monthly (EX5)
- ✅ Lifetime access
- ✅ 10 Activations
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## Get Started Today
Stop guessing. Start understanding the market.
**Map the Market. Read the Zone. Trade with Edge.**
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**Tags:** Fibonacci, Market Structure, Support Resistance, Multi-timeframe, Trend Indicator, Levels, Price Action, Fibozona, Forex, Crypto, Gold, BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, MT5 Indicator