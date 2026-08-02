Fractal Confirmed Zones MT5

Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro MT5 is designed for traders who want objective, confirmation-based supply and demand zones instead of subjective rectangles drawn around every consolidation.

The indicator detects significant market extremes, identifies the candle streak that created the move, and confirms the zone only after price closes beyond the originating structure.

After a Layer-1 zone is confirmed, the indicator can automatically inspect the current and lower timeframes to locate the first valid nested correction inside the parent zone.

This creates a clear two-layer market structure:

  • Layer 1: the main confirmed supply or demand zone;
  • Layer 2: the first confirmed correction fully contained inside Layer 1.

The indicator works for both bullish demand zones and bearish supply zones.

How the detection works

Demand zone

A demand setup begins when price forms a new low relative to a configurable number of previous closed candles.

The indicator then identifies the final bearish candle streak leading into that low.

The zone is confirmed only when a later bullish candle:

  • breaks the highest high of the bearish streak;
  • closes above that level.

If a new lower low appears before confirmation, the previous candidate is discarded.

Supply zone

The supply-zone logic is the exact inverse:

  • a new high is detected;
  • the final bullish streak is identified;
  • a bearish candle must close below the lowest point of that streak;
  • a new higher high before confirmation cancels the candidate.

This confirmation process helps filter weak or incomplete zones.

Automatic nested Layer-2 zones

After Layer 1 is confirmed, Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro searches for the first valid correction contained entirely inside the parent zone.

For a demand setup, the indicator looks for:

  1. an initial bullish rebound;
  2. the first bearish correction;
  3. a correction whose full range remains inside Layer 1;
  4. a bullish candle closing above the correction high.

For a supply setup, the same logic is applied in reverse.

When no valid correction exists on the chart timeframe, the indicator can continue searching progressively lower timeframes.

Multi-timeframe search modes

Layer-2 detection can operate in several modes:

  • current timeframe only;
  • current timeframe plus the nearest lower timeframe;
  • all permitted lower timeframes;
  • custom timeframe selection.

You can also choose how the final Layer-2 zone is selected:

  • First Valid: keeps the first confirmed zone found;
  • Best Score: scans the permitted timeframes and keeps the highest-rated zone.

Zone quality score

Every zone receives a quality score from 0 to 100.

The score considers factors such as:

  • breakout strength;
  • zone width relative to ATR;
  • number of candles in the originating streak;
  • speed of confirmation;
  • strength of departure after confirmation;
  • number of previous touches;
  • current freshness of the zone.

Separate minimum-score filters can be applied to Layer 1 and Layer 2.

This allows traders to hide weaker structures and focus only on higher-quality zones.

Zone lifecycle states

Each zone is automatically classified as:

Fresh

Price has not returned to the zone after confirmation.

First Touch

Price has entered the zone once.

Retested

Price has returned more than once.

Broken

The zone has been invalidated.

Zone appearance changes according to its state, making it easy to distinguish fresh opportunities from heavily tested or invalid structures.

Invalidation can be configured using:

  • candle close beyond the zone;
  • wick penetration beyond the zone.

Broken historical zones may remain visible for analysis or be hidden from the chart.

Alerts

The indicator can generate alerts for:

  • new Layer-1 confirmation;
  • new Layer-2 confirmation;
  • price approaching a Layer-2 zone;
  • price entering a Layer-2 zone;
  • zone invalidation.

Alert delivery options include:

  • MetaTrader popup;
  • mobile push notification;
  • email;
  • sound.

A first-touch-only mode is available to prevent repeated alerts from the same zone.

Interactive dashboard

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • number of active Layer-1 zones;
  • number of active Layer-2 zones;
  • fresh, touched, retested, and broken-zone counts;
  • nearest demand Layer-2 zone;
  • nearest supply Layer-2 zone;
  • distance from current price;
  • zone score;
  • zone state;
  • source timeframe.

The dashboard also includes quick controls for:

  • demand zones;
  • supply zones;
  • Layer 1;
  • Layer 2;
  • historical zones;
  • alerts.

Main features

  • Confirmed supply and demand zones;
  • configurable extreme lookback;
  • closed-candle confirmation logic;
  • bullish and bearish market structures;
  • automatic nested Layer-2 detection;
  • lower-timeframe scanning;
  • first-valid or best-score selection;
  • zone quality rating from 0 to 100;
  • fresh, touched, retested, and broken states;
  • close-based or wick-based invalidation;
  • historical-zone display;
  • first-touch alerts;
  • proximity alerts;
  • confirmation alerts;
  • invalidation alerts;
  • interactive dashboard;
  • debug mode for visual verification;
  • optimized object updating;
  • suitable for Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other MT5 instruments.

Recommended use

Fractal Confirmed Zones Pro can be used for:

  • supply and demand analysis;
  • pullback and retracement trading;
  • multi-timeframe confluence;
  • refining higher-timeframe zones;
  • locating lower-timeframe entries;
  • support and resistance analysis;
  • discretionary trade planning;
  • historical zone research.

The indicator does not automatically open trades and does not guarantee profitable results. It is a market-structure analysis tool intended to support the trader’s own strategy, confirmation process, and risk management.

Suggested default workflow

  1. Identify a confirmed Layer-1 zone.
  2. Wait for a valid Layer-2 zone to appear.
  3. Filter zones using the quality score.
  4. Prefer fresh or first-touch structures.
  5. Use the alert system to monitor price returns.
  6. Confirm entries with your own market structure, trend, liquidity, or risk-management rules.

Important note

Zones are confirmed using closed candles and are displayed only after the required breakout confirmation occurs. The indicator does not use future candles to confirm a zone before that confirmation exists.

Historical results, zone reactions, and quality scores do not guarantee future market performance.


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指标
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5 (1)
指标
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Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
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指标
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5 (1)
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Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
FourAverage是趋势检测中的一个新词。 随着信息技术的发展和大量的参与者，金融市场越来越不适合用过时的指标进行分析。 传统的技术分析工具，如移动平均线或随机指标，其纯粹形式无法确定趋势的方向或其逆转。 一个指标可以根据14年的历史指示未来价格的正确方向，而不改变其参数吗？ 与此同时，不要失去充足的横向市场走势？ 答：可以。 我们的团队开发了一个指标，具有相当强大和有效的机制来适应不断变化的市场条件。 2025年，领先的趋势指标"FourAverage"正进入新的发展阶段。 现代加密货币和股票市场似乎是为此指标创建的。 独特的平滑公式允许您调整（识别模式）指标的任何特征的货币对或其他工具。 现在，为了盈利，一个指标就足够了，而这仅仅是个开始。 与其他工具结合使用或作为信号滤波器，FourAverage的好处是巨大的。 该指标有一个内置函数，绘制箭头并在指标上显示前一笔交易的结果。 这使得检查历史非常方便。 这是非常容易使用这个趋势指标。 1）确定具有良好增长潜力的资产。 2)使用一组内置指标设置或选择您自己的选项。 3)您正在等待指标的信号来开启交易。 4）打开一个位置，并获得利
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5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
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TDST Support
Alexandru Craciun
指标
A simple and precise Indicator to identify potential supply and demand zones for price reversals. It was first described in Jason Pearl's Book, " Demark Indicators", published in 2008. It can be used both as Support and Resistance, and can be traded as a Breakout or as a Fakeout, depending on your trading style, and depending on how the candle was closed in proximity to TDST. 
Portfolio X Ray Pro
Alexandru Craciun
指标
Portfolio X-Ray Pro: Stop Trading Blind. See Your True Risk. Do you know exactly how much exposure you have on USD right now? Or Gold? If you have 10 different trades open, calculating your total risk per symbol is a nightmare. A mental mistake here can blow an account. Portfolio X-Ray Pro solves this instantly. It aggregates every single open order, sorts them by volume, and presents your true net exposure in a stunning, professional dashboard that now collapses into a sleek, minimalist arro
TDST Sniper Improved
Alexandru Craciun
指标
TDST Sniper Improved: The Support & Resistance Indicator That Never Repaints Stop chasing levels that disappear. Most indicators lie to you—they redraw, repaint, and change their mind after the fact. TDST Sniper Improved doesn't play games. What you see is what you get. Forever. Based on the legendary work of Thomas DeMark (popularized by James Pearl), this indicator identifies high-probability support and resistance clusters that hold their ground across all timeframes—from M5 scalping to We
Apex Engulfing Pattern
Alexandru Craciun
指标
Apex Engulfing Detector: The Ultimate Reversal Pattern Indicator That Never Repaints Stop getting caught in fake breakouts and late entries. Most indicators lag behind the market—they wait for moving averages to cross or oscillators to reset long after the move has happened. Apex Engulfing Detector doesn't play that game. It reads raw price action. Based on centuries of proven Japanese candlestick charting techniques, this indicator identifies high-probability trend reversals at the exact mom
Synthetic Ratio Generator
Alexandru Craciun
实用工具
Overview The Synthetic Ratio Generator is a specialized charting utility designed for advanced market analysis, pairs trading, and statistical arbitrage. This tool calculates the mathematical ratio between two distinct financial instruments (Symbol A / Symbol B) and instantly projects the resulting price action onto a fully functional offline chart. Instead of relying on basic line indicators drawn in a sub-window, this utility creates a dedicated charting environment, allowing for deep technica
Simple DCA AutoInvest
Alexandru Craciun
专家
Simple DCA Auto-Invest is a lightweight, strictly disciplined Expert Advisor designed for long-term investors. Instead of trying to time the market, this EA uses the proven strategy of Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA). It buys a fixed monetary value of an asset at regular intervals, automatically calculating the correct lot size based on the current market price and contract size. By investing a fixed cash amount, the EA naturally buys more fractions of a share/coin when the price is low, and fewer w
Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28
Alexandru Craciun
指标
Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 scans all 28 major Forex pairs across up to 21 MetaTrader 5 timeframes. It converts confirmed stochastic divergences into weighted pair scores, individual currency scores and an inclusive delta for every major currency pair. Stochastic Divergence Matrix 28 is a multi-currency and multi-timeframe analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator scans the complete matrix of 28 Forex pairs formed by the eight major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF an
TDST Sniper Improved MT5
Alexandru Craciun
指标
TDST Sniper Improved: The Support & Resistance Indicator That Never Repaints Stop chasing levels that disappear. Most indicators lie to you—they redraw, repaint, and change their mind after the fact. TDST Sniper Improved doesn't play games. What you see is what you get. Forever. Based on the legendary work of Thomas DeMark (popularized by James Pearl), this indicator identifies   high-probability support and resistance clusters   that hold their ground across all timeframes—from M5 scalping
Fractal FVG Pro MT5
Alexandru Craciun
指标
Fractal FVG Pro MT5 Fractal FVG Pro is a professional Fair Value Gap indicator built for traders who want more than a basic three-candle imbalance detector. Instead of drawing every small gap on the chart, the indicator uses configurable ATR and displacement filters to identify cleaner FVG structures, track how much of each gap has been filled, and automatically search lower timeframes for a more precise nested Layer-2 FVG. The result is a structured two-layer imbalance system: Layer 1: the prim
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