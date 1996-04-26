Unique Professional 8 Sniper is a multi-timeframe indicator that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries.

It's a non-repaint indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met.

Alerts and Push Notifications with Entry ,Tp and Sl

MT5 Is also available-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186002

Best For Prop Firms too

Best launch price for first 25 users Grab it on launch event of this product 16th-30th July

The indicator analyzes Daily (D1), Hourly (H1), and Current timeframe trends simultaneously, using:

3 EMAs (50-period D1, 21-period H1, and fast/slow crossover) RSI (momentum confirmation) MACD (trend momentum) ADX (trend strength - requires 25+) DI (directional movement) ATR (volatility for stop-loss/take-profit BUY Signal: All 8 conditions must be bullish → D1/H1 bullish, Fast EMA > Slow EMA, RSI > 50, MACD bullish, ADX > 25, +DI > -DI SELL Signal: All 8 conditions must be bearish → D1/H1 bearish, Fast EMA < Slow EMA, RSI < 50, MACD bearish, ADX > 25, +DI < -DI

Key Features: ✅ Visual Dashboard – Shows real-time status of all 8 conditions (green/red)

✅ Automatic SL/TP – Calculated using ATR (SL = ATR × 1.5, TP = SL × 2)

✅ Session Filter – Only trades during London (7-16) and NY (13-21) sessions

✅ Alerts – Popup, push notification, and sound alerts on signals

✅ Arrows – Green ▲ for BUY, Red ▼ for SELL on chart

Best TF -M5 AND m1 FOR SCALP M15 and H1 for intraday This and can be used on any assets best for gold, bitcoin and major Fx pairs MT5 version is also available for it Best indicator for clean entries for prop firms too. Price is kept at 75 for first 25 users only then it will be higher at 120 $ Grab your copy soon Connect me on telegram @anabullbear for EA enquiries or any queries feel free to ask here or on telegram



