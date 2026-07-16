Unique Professional 8 Sniper MT5

Unique Professional 8 Sniper is a multi-timeframe indicator that combines 8 different technical conditions to generate high probability BUY/SELL signal set ups and gives high probability precise entries.

It's a non-repaint indicator with 8 confirmations and then a precise entry when all conditions are met.

Direct Ea on this is available too -https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187552

ALERTS AND PUSH NOTIFICATION AVAILABLE WITH ENTRY TP AND SL

MT4 is also available-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186000





Best for Prop Firms too

Best launch price for first 25 users Grab it on launch event of this product 16th-30th July

The indicator analyzes Daily (D1), Hourly (H1), and Current timeframe trends simultaneously, using:

3 EMAs (50-period D1, 21-period H1, and fast/slow crossover) RSI (momentum confirmation) MACD (trend momentum) ADX (trend strength - requires 25+) DI (directional movement) ATR (volatility for stop-loss/take-profit BUY Signal: All 8 conditions must be bullish → D1/H1 bullish, Fast EMA > Slow EMA, RSI > 50, MACD bullish, ADX > 25, +DI > -DI SELL Signal: All 8 conditions must be bearish → D1/H1 bearish, Fast EMA < Slow EMA, RSI < 50, MACD bearish, ADX > 25, +DI < -DI