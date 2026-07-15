Trade key pro

TradeKeys Pro – Keyboard Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5

TradeKeys Pro is a lightweight, keyboard‑driven trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 that combines the speed of shortcut keys with a clean configuration panel. It is designed for traders who prefer to keep their chart uncluttered and execute trades with a single keystroke, while still having full control over risk parameters and position management.

Core Concept
The expert advisor places a compact graphical user interface (GUI) on the chart, displaying all adjustable trading settings. All trading actions – opening market orders, closing positions, adjusting lot size, moving stops/targets, and placing limit orders – are triggered via keyboard shortcuts. This approach reduces mouse dependency and allows for rapid trade execution.

Key Features

Keyboard‑Centric Execution (Single Keys)

  • B  – Open a market buy order

  • S  – Open a market sell order

  • C  – Close all open positions

  • X  – Close only positions on the current symbol

  • +  – Increase lot size (by the input step)

  • -  – Decrease lot size (with a minimum floor)

Advanced Keyboard Combo Features

These new shortcuts provide fine‑tuning of active positions and quick pending‑order placement:

  • q  then  – Move the Take‑Profit up by  x  pips (configurable via input  KeyMoveTPPips )

  • q  then  – Move the Take‑Profit down by  x  pips (same input)

  • w  then  – Move the Stop‑Loss up by  y  pips (configurable via input  KeyMoveSLPips )

  • w  then  – Move the Stop‑Loss down by  y  pips (same input)

  • s  then  d  – Place a Sell Limit order at Ask +  z  pips (offset configurable via input  KeyLimitOffsetPips )

  • b  then  n  – Place a Buy Limit order at Bid –  z  pips (same offset)

All combos must be pressed within 200 ms. The existing single‑key shortcuts remain fully functional.

Flexible Risk Management

  • Lot Size – set manually or adjust with  + / - .

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit – defined either in pips (fixed distance) or in dollars (risk‑based lot sizing).

  • Pips / $ Mode Toggle – a single button switches the interpretation of SL/TP fields. In dollar mode, the stop loss value represents the maximum loss in account currency, and the lot size is automatically computed to keep the risk exactly equal to that amount (using a fixed SL distance from the input parameter). The take profit becomes a target profit in dollars, and the TP price is derived accordingly.

  • Multiple Positions – the “Positions” field allows splitting the total lot size into a chosen number of concurrent orders, each with the same SL/TP.

Trailing Stop

Two independent values are provided:

  • Trailing Pips – the distance in pips that price must move in your favour before the trail activates.

  • Trailing Step – the distance in pips by which the stop loss is moved each time the trail updates.

Once the activation level is reached, the stop loss follows the price with the defined step, locking in profits as the trade advances.

Configuration Panel

The GUI is clean and compact, containing only input fields:

  • Lot Size (editable)

  • Stop Loss / Risk (editable, unit depends on mode)

  • Take Profit / Target (editable, unit depends on mode)

  • Number of Positions

  • Trailing Pips

  • Trailing Step

A toggle button switches between Pips and $ mode.

There are no on‑screen BUY/SELL/CLOSE buttons – all trading actions are handled via the keyboard, keeping the chart area free of unnecessary clutter.

Input Parameters (for fine‑tuning)

In addition to the standard inputs (default lot, step, SL/TP in pips, sounds, GUI position), the new features are controlled by these extra parameters:

  • KeyMoveTPPips  – pips to move Take‑Profit with  q+arrow  ( x )

  • KeyMoveSLPips  – pips to move Stop‑Loss with  w+arrow  ( y )

  • KeyLimitOffsetPips  – offset for limit orders ( z )

Legacy Comment Panel

For users who prefer a text‑based reminder of the shortcuts, an optional comment panel (enabled via input  ShowShortcutPanel ) displays the key bindings and the current lot size directly on the chart.

Sound Feedback

Optional sound confirmation ( ok.wav ) can be enabled to provide audible feedback after each trade execution.

How It Works

  1. Settings – adjust the desired lot size, SL/TP values, number of positions, and trailing parameters in the GUI. The changes are applied instantly and used for all subsequent trades.

  2. Mode Selection – click the “Pips” / “$” button to choose between:

    • Pips mode – the SL and TP fields represent distances in pips; the lot size is fixed as entered.

    • Dollar mode – the SL field becomes “Risk ( ) ” a n d t h e T P f i e l d b e c o m e s “ T a r g e t ( )andtheTPfieldbecomesTarget()”. The lot size is recalculated before each trade to ensure the monetary risk does not exceed the entered amount. The SL distance itself is taken from the input  StopLossPips  (a fixed parameter), while the TP price is computed to achieve the desired target profit.

  3. Execute – press the corresponding key (B, S, C, X) to perform the action. Use the new combos ( q+arrow ,  w+arrow ,  s+d ,  b+n ) to modify existing orders or place pending limits. The system automatically uses the current GUI values, splits the lot across the specified number of positions, and applies the trailing stop logic on every tick.

  4. Trailing – once a position is open and the trailing parameters are set, the EA continuously monitors the price. When the price moves in the trade’s favour by at least the activation distance, the stop loss is moved in increments of the step size, never moving backward.


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疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
实用工具
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的手动交易面板,旨在直接从图表准备、执行和管理仓位,并在每个步骤中实现对风险的可视化控制。 该工具在单一界面中整合了订单准备、根据风险自动计算仓位大小、Entry、Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 交互区域,以及执行后的多项交易管理功能。 版本 2.0 更新 2.0 版本引入了多项改进以优化执行工作流: 自动方向反转:将 Take Profit 或 Stop Loss 拖动到入场价格的另一侧会自动切换设置方向并重新计算另一个级别 轻盈虚线将 SL 和 TP 级别延伸到历史中,以便对照之前的高点和低点进行校准 执行单元格根据方向着色,中央显示计算出的手数 手动输入跟踪距离(以点为单位)或 ATR 乘数 SL 和 TP 区域的点击区域扩大,使拖动更可靠 自动适应高分辨率屏幕(DPI 缩放) 紧凑的最小化模式以释放图表空间 主要功能 Trade Panel PRO MT5 允许您在执行前以结构化方式准备交易。面板根据所选风险模式自动计算手数,显示估计风险、潜在利
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
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Ai universal telegram copier pro
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Bridge Client EA Turn Any Telegram Trade Signal into Live MT5 Orders Uses AI to help you Adapt to future changing signal messages. Never miss a trading opportunity again. This Expert Advisor connects your MetaTrader 5 to your Telegram channels or groups – and executes trades automatically as soon as a signal is posted. Receive market orders, limit orders, and even multi‑level take‑profit signals (up to three targets). The EA does the heavy lifting for you: it detects entry price
Execute trades from telegram signals
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
5 (1)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Bridge: Automated Trading Signal Executor One-Click Automation   from Telegram trading signals to MetaTrader 5 execution.  Instant Signal Execution Connect your Telegram trading channels directly to MT5. Receive signals, execute trades automatically. Smart Signal Recognition Automatic parsing   of trading signals in any format: BUY EURUSD SL 30 TP 60 SELL GBPUSD LOT 0.2 BUYSTOP XAUUSD PRICE 1950 Professional & Secure Bank-level encryption for all connections No signal delays - ex
Chart datetime navigator
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
The Problem Every Trader Faces Every serious trader knows the struggle: Wasted time   scrolling through years of data to find specific dates Missed opportunities   because you can't quickly jump to historical patterns Frustrating navigation   with manual scrolling that never lands exactly where you need No quick way   to mark important dates for future reference Inconsistent chart positioning   when trying to compare different time periods These inefficiencies cost you valuable analysis time and
Trade sessions visualizer
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
指标
Trade Sessions Visualizer – Professional Session Indicator for MT5 Overview Trade Sessions Visualizer is a powerful, lightweight indicator that plots major global trading sessions directly on your chart. Each session is displayed as a clearly colored rectangle spanning its actual high and low prices, with an optional overlap highlighting and customizable labels. Gain instant visual insight into when and where the market is most active—perfect for Forex, indices, commodities, and crypto traders.
The ultimate risk manager propfirm ready
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Ultimate Risk Manager for MT5 Every trader knows the feeling: a promising setup appears, but fear of a large loss prevents you from pulling the trigger. You hesitate, overthink, and often miss the opportunity. The root cause is not a lack of strategy – it is the absence of guaranteed loss control. The Ultimate Risk Manager solves this problem completely. This tool lets you trade exactly how you want – any style, any frequency, any risk per trade – while ensuring that your total loss over a ch
Ultimate trade journal
Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
实用工具
Hello, traders! I am Trade Journal Exporter – the ultimate bridge between your MetaTrader 5 trading activity and a powerful, beautiful desktop analytics dashboard. I transform raw trade data into actionable insights, so you can see exactly where you win, where you lose, and how to improve. My specialty? Complete, automatic, real‑time trade logging. My mission? Give you the clearest visual feedback of your trading performance – heatmaps, hourly P&L, win rates, and detailed trade tables – witho
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