Trade key pro

TradeKeys Pro – Keyboard Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5

TradeKeys Pro is a lightweight, keyboard‑driven trading assistant for MetaTrader 5 that combines the speed of shortcut keys with a clean configuration panel. It is designed for traders who prefer to keep their chart uncluttered and execute trades with a single keystroke, while still having full control over risk parameters and position management.

Core Concept

The expert advisor places a compact graphical user interface (GUI) on the chart, displaying all adjustable trading settings. All trading actions – opening market orders, closing positions, adjusting lot size, moving stops/targets, and placing limit orders – are triggered via keyboard shortcuts. This approach reduces mouse dependency and allows for rapid trade execution.

Key Features

Keyboard‑Centric Execution (Single Keys)

B – Open a market buy order

S – Open a market sell order

C – Close all open positions

X – Close only positions on the current symbol

+ – Increase lot size (by the input step)

- – Decrease lot size (with a minimum floor)

Advanced Keyboard Combo Features

These new shortcuts provide fine‑tuning of active positions and quick pending‑order placement:

q then ↑ – Move the Take‑Profit up by x pips (configurable via input KeyMoveTPPips )

q then ↓ – Move the Take‑Profit down by x pips (same input)

w then ↑ – Move the Stop‑Loss up by y pips (configurable via input KeyMoveSLPips )

w then ↓ – Move the Stop‑Loss down by y pips (same input)

s then d – Place a Sell Limit order at Ask + z pips (offset configurable via input KeyLimitOffsetPips )

b then n – Place a Buy Limit order at Bid – z pips (same offset)

All combos must be pressed within 200 ms. The existing single‑key shortcuts remain fully functional.

Flexible Risk Management

Lot Size – set manually or adjust with + / - .

Stop Loss / Take Profit – defined either in pips (fixed distance) or in dollars (risk‑based lot sizing).

Pips / $ Mode Toggle – a single button switches the interpretation of SL/TP fields. In dollar mode, the stop loss value represents the maximum loss in account currency, and the lot size is automatically computed to keep the risk exactly equal to that amount (using a fixed SL distance from the input parameter). The take profit becomes a target profit in dollars, and the TP price is derived accordingly.

Multiple Positions – the “Positions” field allows splitting the total lot size into a chosen number of concurrent orders, each with the same SL/TP.

Trailing Stop

Two independent values are provided:

Trailing Pips – the distance in pips that price must move in your favour before the trail activates.

Trailing Step – the distance in pips by which the stop loss is moved each time the trail updates.

Once the activation level is reached, the stop loss follows the price with the defined step, locking in profits as the trade advances.

Configuration Panel

The GUI is clean and compact, containing only input fields:

Lot Size (editable)

Stop Loss / Risk (editable, unit depends on mode)

Take Profit / Target (editable, unit depends on mode)

Number of Positions

Trailing Pips

Trailing Step

A toggle button switches between Pips and $ mode.

There are no on‑screen BUY/SELL/CLOSE buttons – all trading actions are handled via the keyboard, keeping the chart area free of unnecessary clutter.

Input Parameters (for fine‑tuning)

In addition to the standard inputs (default lot, step, SL/TP in pips, sounds, GUI position), the new features are controlled by these extra parameters:

KeyMoveTPPips – pips to move Take‑Profit with q+arrow ( x )

KeyMoveSLPips – pips to move Stop‑Loss with w+arrow ( y )

KeyLimitOffsetPips – offset for limit orders ( z )

Legacy Comment Panel

For users who prefer a text‑based reminder of the shortcuts, an optional comment panel (enabled via input ShowShortcutPanel ) displays the key bindings and the current lot size directly on the chart.

Sound Feedback

Optional sound confirmation ( ok.wav ) can be enabled to provide audible feedback after each trade execution.

How It Works