XT Bitcoin Robot MT4

XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for BTCUSD traders who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions according to predefined parameters, removing emotional decision making and allowing for a fully automated trading experience. XT Bitcoin Robot is suitable for traders looking for a simple and efficient way to participate in the Bitcoin market while maintaining a disciplined and systematic approach to trading. To provide additional protection during periods of increased market uncertainty, XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter. The robot automatically avoids opening new positions during important high impact economic events and remains inactive for 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after major news releases, helping to reduce exposure to unpredictable market volatility. A detailed user manual is included and available in 10 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Polish, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. After purchasing the robot, please send us a private message. You will receive access to our private community group, the complete installation and setup manual, and assistance from our dedicated support team who will help you with configuration and answer any questions you may have. Live results are available on our website.

The special price $799 is valid for the 10 copies only, next price will be $1099. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching the final price of $1999.

Features:

  • ADX filter
  • News filter
  • Volatility filter
  • All updates for free
  • Popular BTCUSD pair
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Trading 7 days a week or on specific days and hours 
  • Quick installation, only 3 parameters needs to be changed
  • Private group with dedicated support that will assist you at every step
  • All positions are protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, MaxDD%
    How to properly test the XTBR in the MetaTrader 4 tester?
    Please select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select Every tick, Fixed lots 0.01, and choose a Leverage 1:100 or more, then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be a little worse, whereas if you were to use a higher leverage the result would be better. 

    How do I start:

    • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
    • Turn on Algo Trading in your platform, add an EA to the H1 chart on the BTCUSD, set everything according to the manual and that's it.
    • The Bitcoin Robot Grid can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:20 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

    Information:

    • Pair: BTCUSD
    • Timeframe: H1
    • Minimum lots: 0.01
    • Platform: MetaTrader 4
    • Minimum deposit: 1000
    • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

    Updates:
    The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

    Price:
    The robot costs $799, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. This robot will be further developed based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team.

    XT BITCOIN ROBOT - Frequently Asked Questions

    1. What makes XT Bitcoin Robot different from other trading robots?
      XT Bitcoin Robot is designed specifically for BTCUSD trading and focuses on identifying market opportunities in one of the most volatile financial instruments. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically according to its built in strategy and risk management rules.

    2. Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?
      No. The robot comes with optimized default settings. The user only needs to configure the lot size and preferred risk level. All trade execution and management processes are handled automatically by the system.

    3. Which markets does XT Bitcoin Robot support?
      The system is optimized exclusively for BTCUSD, allowing it to focus entirely on Bitcoin market conditions and price movements.

    4. What timeframe should I use?
      XT Bitcoin Robot is designed to operate on a dedicated timeframe specified in the manual. Following the recommended setup ensures optimal performance and stability.

    5. Does the robot trade fully automatically?
      Yes. The system operates fully automatically, monitoring market conditions and opening trades only when its predefined trading criteria are met.

    6. How does trade management work?
      The robot includes advanced trade management features:
      - configurable Take Profit
      - configurable Stop Loss
      - built in news protection
      - automatic position management
      - risk control settings

    7. Can I customize the settings?
      Yes. You can adjust key parameters such as lot size, risk settings, trading hours, news filters, Daily Profit protection, Max Drawdown protection, and other safety features.

    8. Can I use XT Bitcoin Robot with any broker?
      Yes. The system works with any broker that supports MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and offers BTCUSD trading.

    9. Does the robot trade during important news events?
      No. XT Bitcoin Robot includes a built in news filter that prevents new positions from being opened 60 minutes before and 60 minutes after high impact economic news releases.

    10. Will I receive updates?
      Yes. All future updates and improvements are provided free of charge.

    11. What do I receive after purchase?
      After purchase, you will receive:
      - access to XT Bitcoin Robot for MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5
      - full manual in 10 languages
      - access to private support group
      - free future updates

    After purchase, please send a private message to receive access to the private group, user manual, and support.

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    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
    Aussie Loonie EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    Aussie Loonie EA is a professional trading system developed exclusively for the AUDCAD currency pair. This cross pair is widely recognized for its stable and technical behavior, which makes it particularly attractive for traders who prefer structured and predictable market conditions rather than extreme volatility and sudden price spikes. By focusing solely on AUDCAD, the system is able to adapt precisely to the specific characteristics, rhythm and movement patterns of this pair. The EA operates
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    专家
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.83 (24)
    实用工具
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    AI Prop Firms MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
    XIRO Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (7)
    专家
    XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
    DAX Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    专家
    DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
    Price Action Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    专家
    Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.4 (10)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    One Click MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    实用工具
    One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    AX Forex Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    指标
    The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
    XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    指标
    The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. List of all our available tools for Traders: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlblue/sell
    FREE
    Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    指标
    The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
    XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
    FREE
    One Click MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (3)
    实用工具
    One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
    FREE
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (9)
    实用工具
    XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
    FREE
    XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (6)
    实用工具
    Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (6)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
    XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (5)
    指标
    XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
    FREE
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