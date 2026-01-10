Heiken Ashi Toggle Indicator
- 指标
- Jordan Sales
- 版本: 1.1
Heiken Ashi Toggle – Instant Chart Mode Control for MT4
Heiken Ashi Toggle is a lightweight utility indicator for MetaTrader 4 that delivers the full Heiken Ashi candle experience — with one key upgrade: instant ON/OFF control directly from the chart.
Instead of constantly adding, removing, or reloading indicators, this tool allows traders to switch between standard candlesticks and Heiken Ashi visualization with a single click.
What This Indicator Does
-
Displays classic Heiken Ashi candles using a custom internal calculation
-
Adds a chart-embedded toggle button for instant switching
-
Automatically switches chart mode:
-
ON → Heiken Ashi + Line chart
-
OFF → Standard candles restored
-
-
Maintains chart performance with efficient buffer handling
-
Saves toggle state per symbol and timeframe
This makes it ideal for traders who use Heiken Ashi for trend clarity, but still want to quickly return to standard price candles for precision entries and exits.
Key Features
-
One-click Heiken Ashi ON / OFF
-
No need to reload or remove indicators
-
Clean, unobtrusive button interface
-
Customizable candle and wick colors
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
No external dependencies
Who This Is For
-
Trend traders using Heiken Ashi for bias confirmation
-
Scalpers who switch between smooth trend view and raw price
-
Traders who want faster workflow and cleaner charts
-
Anyone tired of adding/removing indicators repeatedly
Why Use a Toggle Instead of a Standard Indicator?
Traditional Heiken Ashi indicators require:
-
Manual removal
-
Indicator reloads
-
Chart resets
Heiken Ashi Toggle eliminates that friction, allowing instant visual comparison between trend-smoothed candles and real price action — without interrupting analysis.