Apex Trade Copier MT5

Apex Trade Copier is a local trade copier for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It copies trades between MT4 and MT5 accounts on the same computer or VPS and works in every combination, including MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4, across different brokers. It runs locally through a shared file, so there is no internet dependency, no DLL, and no monthly fee.

One master account can feed any number of client accounts, and a single client can copy from up to eight masters at once. Each client sizes its trades using one of 20 lot-sizing modes, including fixed lots, multipliers, risk percent, and balance ratio, with automatic contract-size correction between brokers. Symbol names are matched for you, including broker suffixes like EURUSD.m and aliases such as GOLD for XAUUSD.

Every trade is written to disk before it is copied, so a restart or a dropped connection never causes a trade to be lost. The client replays what it missed, in order, when it returns.





For Input Settings & Features, please refer to the blog post Apex Trade Copier — Complete Settings & Inputs Guide

For the MT5 version, please refer to the product Apex Trade Copier - MT4





WHAT IT COPIES

Market orders: opens, closes, and stop-loss / take-profit changes

Partial closes, copied as a proportional volume reduction

Pending orders (buy/sell limit and stop): placement, modification, cancellation, and correct handling when they fill

Reverse copying: mirror a master inverted, with SL and TP swapped

POSITION SIZING (20 MODES)

Fixed lot, multiplier, or divider

Copy the master's volume exactly

Risk a percentage of balance, equity, or free margin, sized from the stop-loss distance

Risk a fixed money amount per trade

Balance ratio and equity ratio for automatic proportional sizing

Fixed lot per X of balance or equity

Master volume plus or minus a percentage Contract-size correction adjusts for brokers that quote the same symbol with different contract sizes, and a below-minimum option skips or rounds up any trade under the broker's minimum lot.

SYMBOL MAPPING

Exact, suffix, and prefix matching (EURUSD, EURUSD.m, mEURUSD)

Custom alias groups (GOLD to XAUUSD)

Fuzzy matching with a confidence threshold. Anything below the threshold is quarantined and reported, so a trade never lands on the wrong symbol.

FILTERS AND EXECUTION GUARDS

Copy by symbol, direction, volume range, or magic number

Session filter with time windows, weekdays, and a Friday close

News pause around high-impact economic events (MetaTrader 5 only)

Guards for maximum slippage, maximum spread, and stale signals

RISK PROTECTION

Equity floor, maximum drawdown from peak, daily loss, and floating-loss limits

On a breach, a hard stop closes all copied trades and suspends copying; a soft mode alerts and clears on recovery

Exposure caps on open positions, total lots, and lots per symbol

RELIABILITY

Crash-safe journaling with exact-order catch-up after any disconnect

Restart-safe ticket mapping with an automatic backup copy

Missed-trade recovery that re-tries a copy after a temporary error, within limits you set

Netting and hedging accounts both supported, with an automatic bridge between them

TRADE MANAGEMENT AND INTERFACE

On-chart dashboard showing status, masters, open copies, and latency

Setup wizard and a settings panel you can change live without reloading the EA

Take Profit Without Closing Master: keep a client trade open after the master closes and manage it with automatic breakeven and trailing

WHO IT IS FOR

Signal providers and strategy sellers running several funded or live accounts

Traders copying between their own accounts at different brokers

Money managers mirroring a model account to client accounts on one VPS

REQUIREMENTS

All linked terminals must run on the same Windows machine or VPS, under the same user. Copying between different computers is not supported.

Auto Trading must be enabled on every terminal.

Available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

SETUP IN FOUR STEPS

Attach Apex Trade Copier to one chart on each terminal you want to link. Set one terminal to Master and the others to Client. Enable Auto Trading on every terminal. Pick a lot-sizing mode on each client. Clients find live masters automatically.



Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester before you buy. If Apex Trade Copier works well for you, a review is much appreciated. If anything does not behave as expected, please message me first and I will help you sort it out.





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