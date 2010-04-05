Boleta Pro Ultimate Risk Manager
- 实用工具
- Jose Castro Dos Santos Neto
- 版本: 3.1
- 激活: 5
Boleta Pro Ultimate - Professional Order Execution PanelProfessional Order Execution DashboardProfessional Grade InterfaceVisual TradingAutomatic Risk Calculation
BOLETA PRO ULTIMATE
Surgical precision in risk management and trade execution
🎯 UNIQUE VALUE PROPOSITION
Eliminate slow manual calculations that compromise opportunities. Automate all risk math and focus entirely on your trading strategy.
✨ MAIN FEATURES
- Premium Dark Mode for long sessions
- Intuitive design for faster decisions
- Superior readability
- Smart Drag & Drop
- Visual Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Instant real-time feedback
- Risk in $ or %
- Automatic lot sizing
- Multiple TP levels
Boleta Pro Ultimate is a professional execution tool, not a signal generator.
Upgrade Your Trade Execution
