CrossPoint4

CrossPoint4 is an indicator that helps novice traders.

In addition to the standard "Crosshair" function (Ctrl + F), CrossPoint4 will show you how to set the StopLoss and TakeProfit levels correctly, taking into account the minimum allowable level, calculate the number of points between two points and convert this into the currency of the account, taking into account the expected lot of the transaction.

Sometimes, when opening a deal, a novice trader completely forgets about the spread. After all, the Ask line is disabled by default, and on instruments, especially with a large spread, the difference between the apparent level of the current price and the actual opening of an order is surprising.

Using the CrossPoint4 indicator, you can assess the situation on the chart in real time, determine the points for the StopLoss and TakeProfit levels, and estimate profits or losses based on the selected lot.

CrossPoint4 can freely work in conjunction with other indicators, experts, and scripts. The indicator activation button is installed in any of the four corners of the chart screen. For convenience, the color of the line, crosshair, information block, and price tags can be adjusted when turned on or changed during use. 

The indicator works in 2 modes:

1) "Freeze" - false: Each click of the left mouse button moves the starting point to the new coordinates. This mode is mainly needed for a preliminary assessment of the schedule.

2) "Freeze" - true: When activated (by pressing the "ON" button in the corner of the graph), the first left mouse click sets the starting point for the calculation. The second click on the left mouse button sets the second point and freezes the price tags and markers of the Buy (Ask line), Sell (Bid line), as well as StopLoss and TakeProfit levels.

In both modes, information about the number of points, lot and profit is displayed at the left edge of the chart at the level of the endpoint of the dotted line.

Deactivation, as well as defrosting, is performed by pressing the button in the corner of the graph or by pressing the "Esc" button on the keyboard.

As mentioned above, the indicator takes into account the minimum "STOPS_LEVEL" distances for each chart. Therefore, if there are no "TP" and "SL" price tags at the end point of the dotted line, it means that at this level it will be impossible to set the StopLoss or TakeProfit of the deal opening price corresponding to the starting point of the dotted line.
推荐产品
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
指标
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
指标
MT5版本  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   是一個完整的交易系統，包含   Bill Williams   的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels   交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag   表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
指标
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 使用 ATR 配置顏色、尺寸及其相對於價格
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
指标
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
指标
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
TradeStatistics
Evgeniy Zhdan
指标
The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph. There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian. Settings Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic); Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the c
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
指标
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
指标
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
指标
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Price manipulation risk mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
指标
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 指标“ RSI SPEED ”——卓越的预测工具，无需重绘。 - 该指标基于物理方程计算。RSI SPEED 是 RSI 本身的一阶导数。 - RSI SPEED 非常适合顺着主趋势方向进行剥头皮交易。 - 建议结合合适的趋势指标使用，例如 HTF MA（如图所示）。 - RSI SPEED 指标显示 RSI 本身方向变化的速度——它非常敏感。 - 建议将 RSI SPEED 指标用于动量交易策略：如果 RSI SPEED 指标的值小于 0：价格动量下降；如果 RSI SPEED 指标的值大于 0：价格动量上升。 - 指标内置移动端和 PC 端警报。 ................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
指标
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
指标
斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具 适用于MT4平台的斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具，适合于使用黄金分割交易的交易者 优点：没有多余的线，没有过长的线，易于观察发现交易的机会 试用版： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 主要功能： 1.可以直接画出多组斐波那契折返，可以看出重要折返点之间的关系； 2.可以画出斐波那契扩展，比率有三种0.618，1，1.618 3.画出的斐波那契折返和扩展均可左右移动，有数值显示，方便观察 4.可通过数字键切换周期 使用指南和功能键： 1．按 [ 或R画折返，按需要画折返，最多云持8组折返； 2．按 ] 或E画扩展； 3．按 \ 删除当前周期下的所有扩展和折返，其余周期的不受影响 4．如何左右移动折返和扩展 (1)点击第一组折返的F5字符，可以左右移动折返； (2)点击COP的字符 ，可以左右移动扩展； 5. (1)点击第一组折返的F5字符，按del 可以删除这组折返； (2)点击COP的字符， 按del 可以删除这组扩展； 6．修改折返和扩展（随着市场的运行，焦点或者反弹点需要修改)
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标 PINBAR 模式适用于 MT4，无需重绘，无延迟。 - “PINBAR 模式”指标是一款非常强大的价格行为交易指标。 - 指标可检测图表上的 PinBar： - 看涨 PinBar - 图表上显示蓝色箭头信号（见图）。 - 看跌 PinBar - 图表上显示红色箭头信号（见图）。 - 支持 PC、手机和电子邮件提醒。 - “PINBAR 模式”指标非常适合与支撑/阻力位结合使用。 ............................................................................... 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 本产品为独家产品，仅在本 MQL5 网站上提供。
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
指标
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
指标
这是一个预测蜡烛收盘价的指标。 该指标主要用于 D1 图表。 该指标适用于传统外汇交易和二元期权交易。 该指标可以用作独立的交易系统，也可以作为您现有交易系统的补充。 该指标分析当前蜡烛，计算蜡烛本身内部的某些强度因素，以及前一根蜡烛的参数。 因此，该指标预测市场走势的进一步方向和当前蜡烛的收盘价。 由于这种方法，该指标既适用于短期盘中交易，也适用于中长期交易。 该指标允许您设置指标在分析市场情况期间将产生的潜在信号的数量。 在指标设置中有一个特殊的参数。 此外，该指标可以通过图表上的消息、电子邮件以及推送通知的形式通知新信号。感谢您的关注！交易愉快！ 购买后一定要写信给我！ 我会给你我的交易指标的建议！ 还可以获得奖金！
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
指标
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex MT4 指标“强力指数和两条移动平均线”。无需重绘。 - 此指标非常适合顺势交易，顺应趋势方向。 - “强力指数和两条移动平均线”指标可让您查看强力指数的快速和慢速移动平均线。 - 强力指数是将价格和成交量数据合并为单一数值的顶级指标之一。 - 强力指数本身是一个强大的震荡指标，用于衡量推动价格波动的力量。 - 指标让您有机会尽早发现趋势变化。 - 此指标可通过参数轻松设置，适用于任何时间范围。 - 您可以在图片上查看买入和卖出入场条件。 // 优秀的交易机器人和指标可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/def1380/seller 此为原创产品，仅在本 MQL5 网站提供。
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
指标
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
指标
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
指标
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
指标
面向专业交易者与评估账户（Prop）的风险管理与限制监控指标 本工具仅在图表上展示风险管理与限制相关的精确信息，帮助你更专注地做出决策。该指标不执行开仓/平仓/修改操作，也不会与智能交易系统（EA）产生干扰。 功能 监控日内与总回撤 基于余额（Balance）或净值（Equity）计算并显示日内/总回撤（可配置）。 显示距离预设限制的剩余百分比。 清晰专业的图表面板 摘要表：余额、净值、当前盈亏、日内/总回撤、预警阈值。 简洁易读的界面，便于专注决策。 基于风险的仓位大小 根据百分比/固定金额风险和所选止损距离计算大致手数。 在图表上显示风险回报比（R:R）以及入场、止损（SL）、止盈（TP）水平。 警报与通知 接近日内/总回撤阈值时触发警报（阈值百分比可设置）。 价格触及 SL/TP 或其他自定义事件时发送通知。 支持向桌面和移动端推送通知。 兼容性与非干预 指标仅用于信息展示，不执行或管理订单。 可同时用于多个图表与品种。 即使在不允许 EA 的环境中也可使用。 使用方法 将指标加载到所需品种与时间周期上。 设置日内/总限制、计算基准（Balance/Equity）以及时区或每日
MT4 high accuracy indicators4
Xue Hang Pan
指标
Indicator function This index buys and sells according to the color, using time is one hour,Please run the test on a 30-minute cycle It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP E
该产品的买家也购买
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
该指标从每个点分析成交量，并计算该成交量的市场疲劳水平。 它由三条线组成： 牛市成交量疲劳线 熊市成交量疲劳线 表示市场趋势的线。该线根据市场是熊市还是牛市变化颜色。 您可以从任何选择的起点分析市场。一旦达到成交量疲劳线，确定一个新的起点来开始下一次分析。 您可以分析任何内容——趋势和修正。一个好的方法是每次当它达到趋势线或形成顶部或底部时移动指标。 趋势线与某一成交量疲劳线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越大。 趋势线可以作为开单的位置，而疲劳线则用于收集利润。 该系统非常独特，但又极其直观。 市场上没有类似的产品。 使用没有限制。可以在所有市场和所有时间框架中应用。 重要提示：在MetaTrader4测试器中检查时，双击紫色线条，然后左右移动它以分析市场。 如有任何问题，请随时联系我。
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
指标
Swing Trading 是第一个旨在检测趋势方向的波动和可能的反转波动的指标。它使用在交易文献中广泛描述的基准摆动交易方法。该指标研究多个价格和时间向量，以追踪总体趋势方向，并检测市场超卖或超买并准备好进行修正的情况。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 市场波动的利润不会被窃取 指示器始终显示趋势方向 彩色价格带代表机会基准 彩色虚线表示可能的反转波动 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 可定制的趋势和波动周期 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为非重涂或重涂 什么是摇摆交易 摇摆交易是一种尝试在一天到一周内从证券中获得收益的交易方式，尽管某些交易最终可以保持更长的寿命。摇摆交易者使用技术分析来买入弱点和卖出力量，并有耐心等待这些机会的发生，因为在发生一波抛售浪潮之后购买证券而不是陷入抛售更有意义。 机会基准 关于历史数据的大量研究证明，适合于波动交易的市场倾向于在基线价格带上下交易，基线价格带由图表显示，使用平均真实区间计算得出。波动交易者使用基线，该策略是购买常态和卖出躁狂，或做空常态并掩盖沮丧。在没有疲
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
指标
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
指标
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
指标
Product Description:SHOGUN Trade SHOGUN Trade is a high-performance market analysis engine designed for professional traders who prioritize structural integrity and trend synchronization. By automating the core tenets of Classical Market Theory , this system identifies institutional-grade momentum and trend maturation phases with surgical precision. Developed through extensive quantitative analysis, SHOGUN Trend Pro eliminates the ambiguity of manual charting, providing a streamlined, objective
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
指标
ACB Breakout Arrows 指标通过识别一种特殊的突破形态，为交易者提供关键的入场信号。该指标持续扫描图表中某一方向上趋于稳定的动能，并在主要行情启动之前给出准确的进场信号。  点击此处获取多品种、多周期扫描仪 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 专用扫描仪 主要功能 指标自动提供止损和止盈位置。 配备 MTF 多周期扫描仪面板，可跟踪所有时间周期的突破信号。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 采用优化算法，提高信号准确性。 提供特殊目标线，用于设置快速平仓点或无损平移位（Quick Profit Line）。 包括胜率、成功率、平均收益等表现分析指标。 不重绘，信号一旦出现即保持不变。 交易确认 -  建议结合使用 ACB Trade Filter 指标 以过滤低质量信号。 强买入： 上箭头 + 绿色柱状图 + 多头趋势。 强卖出： 下箭头 + 红色柱状图 + 空头趋势。 避免交易 ：当柱状图为灰色且趋势为震荡时。 (可选) -  建议使用 KT  支撑与阻力位指标  来避免在关键支撑/阻力区域附近开仓。此类交易可能迅速转为亏损，造成不必
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
指标
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
指标
这是一款 MT4 的趋势指标，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘或延迟。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 最好的结果出现在 M15+ 的时间帧内。 指标的 MT5 版本 重要！ 购买后请联系我，以便获取详细指南和奖励。 视频 (6:22) - 一个信号赢取的利润等于指标价格的三倍。 视频 (4:44) - 它如何在测试器中工作，我的提示和技巧。 视频 (1:44) - 有关它如何处理加密货币和指数的几句话。 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内就改善了他们的交易结果。 Entry Points Pro 指标的益处 入场信号无重绘或延迟 如果信号出现，并得到确认（如果信号所在烛条已收盘），则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT4 平台上交易任何经纪商提供的加密货币、股票、金属、指数、商品
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO     这是一个趋势指标，它可以自动分析市场，提供有关趋势及其变化的信息，并显示交易入场点。     无需重绘！ ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   英文 说明 -   MT5 版本 主要功能： 准确的进入信号   无需重新粉刷！ 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着显著的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以以更高的概率和精度进入市场。此外，还有一个功能可以在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈价）或出现反转信号为止 。 显示止损/止盈区域 为了在寻找入场点时提升视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，用于初始显示买入/卖出区域，以便寻找市场中的最佳入场点。此外，我们还运用智能逻辑来管理止损位，使其随时间推移而减小，从而降低入场时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 显示更高时间周期内的最小值/最大值（MTF 模式） 新增功能可显示更高时间间隔内的最小值/最大值修正区域，并指示趋势变化。此外，最小值/最大值现在带有编号，指示修正的顺序。 风险回报比（RR） 利用该指标的算法，可以识别出精确的入场点，平均风险回报比
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
指标
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
指标
您有多少次购买了一个交易指标，它拥有 出色的回测 、 实盘账户表现证明 以及惊人的数据和 无处不在的统计数据 ，但使用后您却 最终爆仓 ？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初为何出现，而这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 最擅长的！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 一种全新的市场视角 RelicusRoad 是外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数领域 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，为交易者提供 账户增长 所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每一位交易者成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个毫无意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这些信息 无与伦比 且 非常准确 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习（AI）技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功且消息灵通的交易者。   利用领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标
Price Action Entry Alerts
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
5 (3)
指标
该指标筛选每个柱的买入或卖出压力，并识别 4 种具有最高交易量的蜡烛形态。然后使用多个线性过滤器过滤这些蜡烛以显示买入或卖出信号。结合更高的时间框架方向以及在高交易量时段进行交易时，信号效果最佳。所有过滤器都是可定制的并且独立工作。单击按钮即可查看单个方向的信号。 该指标还包含最重要的价格行为和智能货币概念，可以帮助您的决策过程。 信号和交易教育集于一工具之中。 特征 ： 信号不会重新绘制。 识别吞没蜡烛、拒绝蜡烛、扩展范围蜡烛和 Pinbar 蜡烛。 显示每个有效信号的多个入场点、止损和多个止盈水平。 按高容量会话进行过滤。 按支撑/阻力位和蜡烛结构过滤。 按 MACD 柱状图过滤。 ICT 买方和卖方流动性水平（亚洲突袭/伦敦突袭/犹大摇摆）。 洁净空间或间隙检测。 识别停止搜寻级别。 基于纯粹的价格行为自动绘制支撑/阻力位。 前一日高点和前日低点。 心理数字和整点、半点和四分之一点的图表水平。 显示基于动态移动平均线的价格交叉和回调。 每日开盘价。 识别 HH、HL、LL 和 LH 点。 内置蜡烛倒计时和符号传播。 内置损益信息面板。 私人导师小组访问。 包括教育、分析和支持
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
指标
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Royal Wave Pro M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
指标
MT4多時限訂單塊檢測指示器。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -在多個時間範圍內檢測OB。 -選擇要顯示的OB數量。 -不同的OB用戶界面。 -OB上的不同過濾器。 -OB接近警報。 -ADR高低線。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 訂單塊是一種市場行為，它指示從金融機構和銀行收取訂單。著名的金融機構和中央銀行帶動了外匯市場。因此，交易者必須知道他們在市場上正在做什麼。當市場建立訂單塊時，它會像發生大多數投資決策的範圍一樣移動。 訂單建立完成後，市場將朝著上升和縮小的方向發展。訂單大宗交易策略的關鍵術語是它包括機構交易者正在做的事情。由於它們是主要的價格驅動因素，因此包括機構交易在內的任何策略都可以。 您將在任何時間範圍內實時看到訂單塊，使用我們的控制面板，您將能夠在所選的歷史記錄週期內檢測常規，拒收和未大寫的訂單塊。 現在您可以接收到訂單塊接近警報，我們在MT4上顯示屏幕通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
指标
这款智币狙击指标分析系统使用了强大的内部循环调用指标自己的外部指标，然后，再前后周期调用分析。 本指标分析系统的数据计算非常复杂（前后循环周期调用），所以减小了信号的滞后性，而达到提前预测的准确性。 本指标可以用在MT4上的所有周期，最适合15分钟、30分钟、1小时、4小时的周期使用。 做多单：       当出现紫色线，并且紫色线在0轴上方，即可下单做多（买涨单）！ 做空单：      当出现绿色线，并且绿色线在0轴下方，即可下单做空（买跌单）！ 注意：      如果下单后出现了相反信号，最好的办法是立即平仓止损，并且再反向做单！      因为下单后出现反信号，这个时候持仓单的亏损会很小，所以止损掉也不会有很大损失！      我们下单盈利需要抓大波段，这款指标有很强的抓大波段的能力！而且滞后性非常小！
Wave Price Channel
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Wave Price Channel - 旨在寻找冲动和修正的交易分析系统。 该指标允许您沿着价格通道的方向工作，该通道建立在波动性的基础上。 当在通道上绘制向上或向下箭头时，就可以朝该方向前进；该方向的信号由对价格变化敏感的点指标确认。 只要相同颜色的点持续存在，信号就会持续存在。如果有箭头，但没有相同颜色的点，则该信号是错误的，您需要在点出现时跟随它。 该指标具有唯一可更改的参数“价格通道长度”，可以针对不同的时间范围进行更改。 建议在 M15 及更高时间范围上使用。 可用于任何交易工具。 箭头有多种类型的警报。 在操作过程中，可以将信号箭头更改为 1 根蜡烛。 如果出现红色向上箭头，则表示进行购买；红点是箭头轨迹的延续。 如果出现黄色向下箭头，则是进行销售的信号；黄色点表示箭头轨迹的延续。
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
作者的更多信息
CrossPoint5
Denis Trubachev
指标
CrossPoint5   is an indicator that helps novice traders. In addition to the standard "Crosshair" function (Ctrl + F),   CrossPoint5   will show you how to set the StopLoss and TakeProfit levels correctly, taking into account the minimum allowable level, calculate the number of points between two points and convert this into the currency of the account, taking into account the expected lot of the transaction. Sometimes, when opening a deal, a novice trader completely forgets about the spread.
筛选:
无评论
回复评论