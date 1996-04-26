Wave Scalping
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 7 十月 2024
- 激活: 10
Wave Scalping indicator is a short-term trading strategy based on a wave system. It includes a wave line, entry points and position tracking.
Signal arrows appear when a candle closes. It works without repainting.
It consists of a wave line along which signal arrows are built, and arrows - confirmation of directions after the signal arrows.
Signal arrows are built taking into account the direction of the trend direction. When confirming signal arrows, there are several types of alerts.
To configure the parameters, you can change the trend level and the Frequency of wave formation.
Signal arrows appear when a candle closes. It works without repainting.
It consists of a wave line along which signal arrows are built, and arrows - confirmation of directions after the signal arrows.
Signal arrows are built taking into account the direction of the trend direction. When confirming signal arrows, there are several types of alerts.
To configure the parameters, you can change the trend level and the Frequency of wave formation.
- To open "SELL" positions, dark red arrows are formed, the signal is accompanied by small red arrows, if they are absent, the signal is terminated.
- To open "BUY" positions, dark blue arrows are formed, the signal is accompanied by small blue arrows, if they are absent, the signal is terminated.