Wave Scalping

Indicator Waiting Volatility - an indicator for determining volatility zones and flat conditions. Over time, the price on the chart is in different trends, goes down, goes up, or stays the same. The indicator helps the trader determine which trend the price is in. In its work, it uses several tools for technical analysis; first, the direction of the trend is determined, then, in this direction, the indicator monitors changes in volatility. If the price fluctuates within the noise, it is in track