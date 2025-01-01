#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableTime"

#define GV_TOTAL 5



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 删除具有为测试创建的 GV_NAME 前缀的客户端的全局变量

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);



//--- 创建 GV_TOTAL 数量的客户端全局变量

//--- 使用 GV_NAME 前缀，每个前缀创建之间有 5 秒的暂停

for(int i=0; i<GV_TOTAL; i++)

{

string name=GV_NAME+"_"+(string)i;

ulong value=GetMicrosecondCount();

ResetLastError();

datetime time=GlobalVariableSet(name, (double)value);

if(time==0)

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

continue;

}

Sleep(5000);

PrintFormat("GlobalVariableSet(%s, %.0f). Create time: %s", name, value, TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



//--- 等待几秒钟，在日志中打印出创建带有 GV_NAME 前缀的终端全局变量的时间

Sleep(2000);

Print("");

GlobalVariableTimePrint("Creation time");



//--- 再等几秒钟，在日志中打印最后一次访问带有 GV_NAME 前缀的终端全局变量的时间

//--- 我们可以看到，最后一次访问每个变量的时间等于它的创建时间

Sleep(2000);

Print("");

GlobalVariableTimePrint("Last access time");



//--- 现在请求每个创建的变量的值

Print("");

int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name=GlobalVariableName(i);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

if(StringFind(name, GV_NAME)==WRONG_VALUE)

continue;



double value=GlobalVariableGet(name);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable value at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

PrintFormat("Value of global variable named \"%s\": %.0f", name, value);

}



//--- 再等几秒钟，在日志中打印最后一次访问带有 GV_NAME 前缀的终端全局变量的时间

//--- 我们可以看到，最后一次访问每个变量的时间等于请求其值的时间

Sleep(2000);

Print("");

GlobalVariableTimePrint("After getting value, the last access time");



//--- 删除为测试创建的带有 GV_NAME 前缀的客户端的所有全局变量

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);

/*

结果：

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_0, 3987). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:39

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_1, 5012302). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:44

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_2, 10034365). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:49

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_3, 15045008). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:54

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_4, 20060340). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:59



Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 2024.11.28 22:00:39

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 2024.11.28 22:00:44

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 2024.11.28 22:00:49

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 2024.11.28 22:00:54

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 2024.11.28 22:00:59



Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 2024.11.28 22:00:39

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 2024.11.28 22:00:44

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 2024.11.28 22:00:49

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 2024.11.28 22:00:54

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 2024.11.28 22:00:59



Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 3987

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 5012302

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 10034365

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 15045008

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 20060340



After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在日志中打印客户终端的 |

//| 全局变量最后访问的时间 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GlobalVariableTimePrint(const string reason)

{

int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();

for(int i=0;i<total;i++)

{

string name=GlobalVariableName(i);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

datetime time=GlobalVariableTime(name);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable time at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

PrintFormat("%s of global variable named \"%s\": %s", reason, name, TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}

}