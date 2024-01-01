|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CustomRatesDelete.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // 自定义交易品种名称
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // 创建的交易品种所在组的名称
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // 自定义交易品种的基础交易品种名称
#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // 发送到日志的柱形数量
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 取得创建自定义交易品种时的错误代码
int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
//--- 如果错误代码不为0 (创建交易品种成功) 也不为 5304 (交易品种已经被创建) - 退出
if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
return;
//--- 获取标准交易品种的柱数
int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);
//--- 把标准交易品种1分钟时段的所有柱形数据读取至 MqlRates 数组
MqlRates rates[]={};
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 把复制的数据设为自定义交易品种的分钟历史
ResetLastError();
if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 在更新历史数据之后，读取自定义交易品种的柱形数量
bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
//--- 把自定义交易品种1分钟时段的所有柱形数据读取至 MqlRates 数组
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 把自定义交易品种1分钟历史中的最新 DATARATES_COUNT 个柱的数据打印到日志中
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- 删除自定义交易品种1分钟历史中从倒数第二个柱开始的两个柱的数据
datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;
datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;
ResetLastError();
int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, time_to);
if(deleted<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 在删除两个柱的历史数据之后，再次读取自定义交易品种的柱数
bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
//--- 再次读取自定义交易品种1分钟时段所有剩余柱的数据
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 在日志中打印更新后的自定义交易品种1分钟历史中的最后 DATARATES_COUNT 个柱
PrintFormat("\nLast %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, deleted);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- 在图表注释区显示脚本终止键的提示
Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- 在无尽循环中等待按下 Esc 或 Del 键
while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
{
Sleep(16);
//--- 当按下 Del 时, 删除所创建的自定义交易品种和它的数据
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
{
//--- 删除柱形数据
int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- 删除报价数据
deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
//--- 删除交易品种
if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
break;
}
}
//--- 退出前清空图表
Comment("");
/*
结果：
Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353 21 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356 32 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0
Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349 25 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341 31 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建一个自定义交易品种, 返回错误代码 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)
{
//--- 定义自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称
string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
//--- 如果创建自定义交易品种失败并且错误代码不是 5304, 在日志中报告
ResetLastError();
int error=0;
if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))
{
error=GetLastError();
if(error!=5304)
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);
}
//--- 成功
return(error);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除一个自定义交易品种 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
{
//--- 从市场报价窗口中隐藏交易品种
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))
{
PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 如果删除自定义交易品种失败，在日志中报告并返回 'false'
ResetLastError();
if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
{
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功
return(true);
}