//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomRatesDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // 自定义交易品种名称

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // 创建的交易品种所在组的名称

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // 自定义交易品种的基础交易品种名称



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // 发送到日志的柱形数量



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 取得创建自定义交易品种时的错误代码

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- 如果错误代码不为0 (创建交易品种成功) 也不为 5304 (交易品种已经被创建) - 退出

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- 获取标准交易品种的柱数

int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);



//--- 把标准交易品种1分钟时段的所有柱形数据读取至 MqlRates 数组

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 把复制的数据设为自定义交易品种的分钟历史

ResetLastError();

if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 在更新历史数据之后，读取自定义交易品种的柱形数量

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- 把自定义交易品种1分钟时段的所有柱形数据读取至 MqlRates 数组

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 把自定义交易品种1分钟历史中的最新 DATARATES_COUNT 个柱的数据打印到日志中

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- 删除自定义交易品种1分钟历史中从倒数第二个柱开始的两个柱的数据

datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;

datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;

ResetLastError();

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, time_to);

if(deleted<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 在删除两个柱的历史数据之后，再次读取自定义交易品种的柱数

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- 再次读取自定义交易品种1分钟时段所有剩余柱的数据

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 在日志中打印更新后的自定义交易品种1分钟历史中的最后 DATARATES_COUNT 个柱

PrintFormat("

Last %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, deleted);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- 在图表注释区显示脚本终止键的提示

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- 在无尽循环中等待按下 Esc 或 Del 键

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- 当按下 Del 时, 删除所创建的自定义交易品种和它的数据

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- 删除柱形数据

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 删除报价数据

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)





//--- 删除交易品种

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- 退出前清空图表

Comment("");

/*

结果：

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353 21 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356 32 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0



Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349 25 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341 31 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建一个自定义交易品种, 返回错误代码 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- 定义自定义交易品种所基于的交易品种名称

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- 如果创建自定义交易品种失败并且错误代码不是 5304, 在日志中报告

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- 成功

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除一个自定义交易品种 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- 从市场报价窗口中隐藏交易品种

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- 如果删除自定义交易品种失败，在日志中报告并返回 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功

return(true);

}