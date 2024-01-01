|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CustomRatesDelete.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nom du symbole personnalisé
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole sera créé
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nom d'un symbole sur lequel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // le nombre de barres envoyées au journal
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- obtient le code d'erreur lors de la création d'un symbole personnalisé
int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
//--- si le code d'erreur est différent de 0 (symbole créé avec succès) et pas 5304 (le symbole a déjà été créé) - on sort
if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
return;
//--- obtient le nombre de barres d'un symbole standard
int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);
//--- obtient les données de toutes les barres en 1 minute du symbole standard, dans le tableau de MqlRates array
MqlRates rates[]={};
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- mets les données copiées dans l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé
ResetLastError();
if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- après avoir mis à jour l'historique, récupère le nombre de barres du symbole personnalisé
bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
//--- récupère les données de toutes les barres de la période 1 minute du symbole personnalisé dans le tableau de MqlRates
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- affiche les dernières DATARATES_COUNT barres de l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé dans le journal
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- efface les données des 2 avant dernières barres de l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé
datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;
datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;
ResetLastError();
int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, time_to);
if(deleted<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- après avoir supprimé les 2 barres de l'historique, récupère à nouveal le nombre de barres du symbole personnalisé
bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
//--- récupère à nouveau les données de toutes les barres restantes de la période 1 minute
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- affiche les dernières DATARATES_COUNT barres de l'historique à la minute du symbole personnalisé mis à jour dans le journal
PrintFormat("\nLast %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, deleted);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- affiche une infobulle sur les touches de fin de script dans le commentaire du graphique
Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- attend que la touche Echap ou Suppr soit appuyée pour sortir de la boucle sans fin
while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
{
Sleep(16);
//--- si on appuie sur la touche Suppr, efface le symbole personnalisé créé et ses données
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
{
//--- efface les données de la barre
int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- efface les données du tick
deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- supprime le symbole
if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
break;
}
}
//--- efface le graphique avant de sortir
Comment("");
/*
résultat :
Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353 21 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356 32 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0
Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349 25 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341 31 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée un symbole personnalisé, retourne un code d'erreur |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)
{
//--- définit le nom du symbole à partir duquel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé et que le code de l'erreur n'est pas 5304, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal
ResetLastError();
int error=0;
if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))
{
error=GetLastError();
if(error!=5304)
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);
}
//--- succès
return(error);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Supprime un symbole personnalisé |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
{
//--- cache le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))
{
PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- en cas d'échec de la suppression du symbole personnalisé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal et retourne 'false'
ResetLastError();
if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
{
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- succès
return(true);
}