CustomRatesDelete

Supprime toutes les barres de l'historique des prix du symbole personnalisé dans l'intervalle de temps spécifié.

int  CustomRatesDelete(
   const string     symbol,       // nom du symbole
   datetime         from,         // date de début
   datetime         to            // date de fin
   );

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Nom du symbole personnalisé.

from

[in]  Date/heure de la première barre à supprimer de l'historique des prix dans l'intervalle spécifié.

to

[in]  Date/heure de la dernière barre à supprimer de l'historique des prix dans l'intervalle spécifié.

Valeur de Retour

Nombre de barres supprimées ou -1 en cas d'erreur.

 

Exemple :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomRatesDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nom du symbole personnalisé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole sera créé
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nom d'un symbole sur lequel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
 
#define   DATARATES_COUNT        4                 // le nombre de barres envoyées au journal
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtient le code d'erreur lors de la création d'un symbole personnalisé
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- si le code d'erreur est différent de 0 (symbole créé avec succès) et pas 5304 (le symbole a déjà été créé) - on sort
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- obtient le nombre de barres d'un symbole standard
   int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M1);
      
//--- obtient les données de toutes les barres en 1 minute du symbole standard, dans le tableau de MqlRates array
   MqlRates rates[]={};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- mets les données copiées dans l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé
   ResetLastError();
   if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- après avoir mis à jour l'historique, récupère le nombre de barres du symbole personnalisé
   bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   
//--- récupère les données de toutes les barres de la période 1 minute du symbole personnalisé dans le tableau de MqlRates
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- affiche les dernières DATARATES_COUNT barres de l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé dans le journal
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- efface les données des 2 avant dernières barres de l'historique 1 minute du symbole personnalisé
   datetime time_fromrates[bars-3].time;
   datetime time_to  = rates[bars-2].time;
   ResetLastError();
   int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtime_fromtime_to);
   if(deleted<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- après avoir supprimé les 2 barres de l'historique, récupère à nouveal le nombre de barres du symbole personnalisé
   bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   
//--- récupère à nouveau les données de toutes les barres restantes de la période 1 minute
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- affiche les dernières DATARATES_COUNT barres de l'historique à la minute du symbole personnalisé mis à jour dans le journal
   PrintFormat("\nLast %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:"DATARATES_COUNTdeleted);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
     
//--- affiche une infobulle sur les touches de fin de script dans le commentaire du graphique
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- attend que la touche Echap ou Suppr soit appuyée pour sortir de la boucle sans fin
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- si on appuie sur la touche Suppr, efface le symbole personnalisé créé et ses données
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- efface les données de la barre
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- efface les données du tick
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- supprime le symbole
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- efface le graphique avant de sortir
   Comment("");
   /*
   résultat :
   Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343            38        0             0
   [12024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353            21        0             0
   [22024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356            32        0             0
   [32024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354            24        0             0
   
   Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349            25        0             0
   [12024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341            31        0             0
   [22024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343            38        0             0
   [32024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354            24        0             0
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée un symbole personnalisé, retourne un code d'erreur          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- définit le nom du symbole à partir duquel le symbole personnalisé sera construit
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé et que le code de l'erreur n'est pas 5304, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- succès
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Supprime un symbole personnalisé                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- cache le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- en cas d'échec de la suppression du symbole personnalisé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal et retourne 'false'
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- succès
   return(true);
  }

 

Voir aussi

