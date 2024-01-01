//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomRatesDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // 사용자 지정 심볼명

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // 심볼을 생성할 그룹 명

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // 사용자 정의 심볼의 기반이 되는 심볼 명



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // 저멀에 보내진 바의 개수



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 사용자 정의 심볼을 생성할 때 오류 코드를 가져옵니다.

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- 오류 코드가 0(심볼 생성 성공)도 아니고 5304(심볼이 이미 생성됨)도 아닌 경우 - 그대로 둠

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- 표준 심볼 바의 개수를 가져옵니다.

int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);



//--- 표준 심볼 분 시간대의 모든 바의 데이터를 MqlRates 배열로 가져옵니다.

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 복사된 데이터를 사용자 정의 심볼의 분 히스토리로 설정합니다.

ResetLastError();

if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 과거 데이터를 업데이트한 후 사용자 정의 심볼의 바의 개수를 가져옵니다.

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 분 시간대의 모든 바의 데이터를 MqlRates 배열로 가져옵니다.

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 저널에 있는 사용자 정의 심볼 분 히스토리의 마지막 DATARATES_COUNT 바를 출력합니다.

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 분 히스토리에서 어미에서 두 번째 데이터 바를 삭제합니다.

datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;

datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;

ResetLastError();

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, time_to);

if(deleted<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 과거 데이터 바 두 개를 삭제한 후 사용자 정의 심볼 바의 개수를 다시 가져옵니다.

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 분 차트 주기의 나머지 모든 바 데이터를 다시 가져옵니다.

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- 저널에 업데이트된 사용자 정의 바 분 기록의 마지막 DATARATES_COUNT 바를 인쇄합니다.

PrintFormat("

Last %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, deleted);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- 차트 주석에 스크립트 종료 키에 대한 힌트를 표시합니다.

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- Esc 또는 Del 키를 눌러 무한 루프를 종료할 때까지 기다립니다.

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- Del 키를 누르면 생성된 사용자 정의 심볼 및 해당 데이터가 삭제됩니다.

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- 바 데이터 삭제

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 틱 데이터 삭제

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 심볼 삭제

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- 종료하기 전에 차트를 삭제

Comment("");

/*

결과:

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353 21 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356 32 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0



Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349 25 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341 31 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- 사용자 정의 심볼의 기반이 될 심볼명을 정의합니다.

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 생성에 실패했고 오류 5304가 아닌 경우 저널에 이를 보고합니다.

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- 성공

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Remove a custom symbol |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- 종합시세 창에서 심볼 숨기기

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 삭제에 실패한 경우 이를 저널에 보고하고 'false'를 반환합니다.

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 성공

return(true);

}