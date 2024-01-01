|
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // 사용자 지정 심볼명
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // 심볼을 생성할 그룹 명
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // 사용자 정의 심볼의 기반이 되는 심볼 명
#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // 저멀에 보내진 바의 개수
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 사용자 정의 심볼을 생성할 때 오류 코드를 가져옵니다.
int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
//--- 오류 코드가 0(심볼 생성 성공)도 아니고 5304(심볼이 이미 생성됨)도 아닌 경우 - 그대로 둠
if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
return;
//--- 표준 심볼 바의 개수를 가져옵니다.
int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);
//--- 표준 심볼 분 시간대의 모든 바의 데이터를 MqlRates 배열로 가져옵니다.
MqlRates rates[]={};
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 복사된 데이터를 사용자 정의 심볼의 분 히스토리로 설정합니다.
ResetLastError();
if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 과거 데이터를 업데이트한 후 사용자 정의 심볼의 바의 개수를 가져옵니다.
bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 분 시간대의 모든 바의 데이터를 MqlRates 배열로 가져옵니다.
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 저널에 있는 사용자 정의 심볼 분 히스토리의 마지막 DATARATES_COUNT 바를 출력합니다.
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 분 히스토리에서 어미에서 두 번째 데이터 바를 삭제합니다.
datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;
datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;
ResetLastError();
int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, time_to);
if(deleted<0)
{
PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 과거 데이터 바 두 개를 삭제한 후 사용자 정의 심볼 바의 개수를 다시 가져옵니다.
bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);
//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 분 차트 주기의 나머지 모든 바 데이터를 다시 가져옵니다.
ResetLastError();
if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)
{
PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 저널에 업데이트된 사용자 정의 바 분 기록의 마지막 DATARATES_COUNT 바를 인쇄합니다.
PrintFormat("\nLast %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, deleted);
ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);
//--- 차트 주석에 스크립트 종료 키에 대한 힌트를 표시합니다.
Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- Esc 또는 Del 키를 눌러 무한 루프를 종료할 때까지 기다립니다.
while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
{
Sleep(16);
//--- Del 키를 누르면 생성된 사용자 정의 심볼 및 해당 데이터가 삭제됩니다.
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
{
//--- 바 데이터 삭제
int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- 틱 데이터 삭제
deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);
if(deleted>0)
PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- 심볼 삭제
if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
break;
}
}
//--- 종료하기 전에 차트를 삭제
Comment("");
/*
결과:
Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353 21 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356 32 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0
Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:
[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
[0] 2024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349 25 0 0
[1] 2024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341 31 0 0
[2] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0
[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a custom symbol, return an error code |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)
{
//--- 사용자 정의 심볼의 기반이 될 심볼명을 정의합니다.
string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 생성에 실패했고 오류 5304가 아닌 경우 저널에 이를 보고합니다.
ResetLastError();
int error=0;
if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))
{
error=GetLastError();
if(error!=5304)
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);
}
//--- 성공
return(error);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Remove a custom symbol |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
{
//--- 종합시세 창에서 심볼 숨기기
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))
{
PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 삭제에 실패한 경우 이를 저널에 보고하고 'false'를 반환합니다.
ResetLastError();
if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
{
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 성공
return(true);
}