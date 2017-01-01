//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Panel_Buttons.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The panel with several CButton buttons"

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

#include <Controls\Button.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 定义 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- 缩进和间隔

#define INDENT_LEFT (11) // 从左缩进（预留边框宽度）

#define INDENT_TOP (11) // 从上缩进（预留边框宽度）

#define CONTROLS_GAP_X (5) // X坐标间隔

#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y (5) // Y坐标间隔

//--- 按键

#define BUTTON_WIDTH (100) // X坐标大小

#define BUTTON_HEIGHT (20) // Y坐标大小

//--- 显示区域

#define EDIT_HEIGHT (20) // Y坐标大小



//--- 创建自定义函数类型

typedef int(*TAction)(string,int);

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 打开文件 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int Open(string name,int id)

{

PrintFormat("%s function called (name=%s id=%d)",__FUNCTION__,name,id);

return(1);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 保存文件 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int Save(string name,int id)

{

PrintFormat("%s function called (name=%s id=%d)",__FUNCTION__,name,id);

return(2);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 关闭文件 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int Close(string name,int id)

{

PrintFormat("%s function called (name=%s id=%d)",__FUNCTION__,name,id);

return(3);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 通过事件处理函数创建按键类 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class MyButton: public CButton

{

private:

TAction m_action; // 图表事件处理程序

public:

MyButton(void){}

~MyButton(void){}

//--- 构造函数指定按键文本和事件处理函数指针

MyButton(string text,TAction act)

{

Text(text);

m_action=act;

}

//--- 设置OnEvent()事件处理程序调用的自定义函数

void SetAction(TAction act){m_action=act;}

//--- 标准图表事件处理程序

virtual bool OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) override

{

if(m_action!=NULL && lparam==Id())

{

//--- 调用自定义处理程序

m_action(sparam,(int)lparam);

return(true);

}

else

//--- 返回调用CButton父类处理程序的结果

return(CButton::OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam));

}

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CControlsDialog 类 |

//| 目标：管理应用程序的图形面板 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog

{

private:

CArrayObj m_buttons; // 按键数组

public:

CControlsDialog(void){};

~CControlsDialog(void){};

//--- 创建

virtual bool Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2) override;

//--- 添加按键

bool AddButton(MyButton &button){return(m_buttons.Add(GetPointer(button)));m_buttons.Sort();};

protected:

//--- 创建按键

bool CreateButtons(void);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在图表上创建CControlsDialog 对象 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)

{

if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

return(CreateButtons());

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建和添加按键到CControlsDialog面板 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::CreateButtons(void)

{

//--- 计算按键坐标

int x1=INDENT_LEFT;

int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);

int x2;

int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;

//--- 添加带有函数指针的按键对象

AddButton(new MyButton("Open",Open));

AddButton(new MyButton("Save",::Save));

AddButton(new MyButton("Close",Close));

//--- 创建图形按键

for(int i=0;i<m_buttons.Total();i++)

{

MyButton *b=(MyButton*)m_buttons.At(i);

x1=INDENT_LEFT+i*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);

x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;

if(!b.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"bt"+b.Text(),m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create button %s %d",b.Text(),i);

return(false);

}

//--- 添加每个按键到CControlsDialog 集合

if(!Add(b))

return(false);

}

//--- 成功

return(true);

}

//--- 声明全局对象以便在启动程序时自动创建

CControlsDialog MyDialog;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 现在，在图表上创建对象

if(!MyDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))

return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- 启动应用程序

MyDialog.Run();

//--- 应用程序成功初始化

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易去初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- 销毁对话框

MyDialog.Destroy(reason);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易图表事件函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id, // 事件 ID

const long& lparam, // long型事件参数

const double& dparam, // double型事件参数

const string& sparam) // string型事件参数

{

//--- 调用图表事件父类（这里是CAppDialog）的处理程序

MyDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

}