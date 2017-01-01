//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Panel_Buttons.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "The panel with several CButton buttons"

#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>

#include <Controls\Button.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 정의 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- 들여쓰기 및 간격

#define INDENT_LEFT (11) // 왼쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계선 너비 허용)

#define INDENT_TOP (11) // 위에서 들여쓰기(경계선 너비 허용)

#define CONTROLS_GAP_X (5) // 간격(X 좌표)

#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y (5) // 간격(Y 좌표)

//--- 버튼용

#define BUTTON_WIDTH (100) // 크기(X 좌표)

#define BUTTON_HEIGHT (20) // 크기(Y 좌표)

//--- 표시 영역용

#define EDIT_HEIGHT (20) // 크기(Y 좌표)



//--- 사용자 정의 함수 유형 생성

typedef int(*TAction)(string,int);

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 파일 열기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int Open(string name,int id)

{

PrintFormat("%s 함수 호출됨 (name=%s id=%d)",__FUNCTION__,name,id);

return(1);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 파일 저장 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int Save(string name,int id)

{

PrintFormat("%s 함수 호출됨 (name=%s id=%d)",__FUNCTION__,name,id);

return(2);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 파일 닫기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int Close(string name,int id)

{

PrintFormat("%s 함수 호출됨 (name=%s id=%d)",__FUNCTION__,name,id);

return(3);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 이벤트 처리 기능으로 버튼 클래스 만들기 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class MyButton: public CButton

{

private:

TAction m_action; // 차트 이벤트 핸들러

public:

MyButton(void){}

~MyButton(void){}

//--- 이벤트 처리 함수에 대한 버튼 텍스트 및 포인터 지정하는 생성자

MyButton(string text,TAction act)

{

Text(text);

m_action=act;

}

//--- OnEvent() 이벤트 처리기에서 호출된 사용자 지정 함수 설정

void SetAction(TAction act){m_action=act;}

//--- 표준 차트 이벤트 처리기

virtual bool OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) override

{

if(m_action!=NULL && lparam==Id())

{

//--- 커스텀 핸들러 호출

m_action(sparam,(int)lparam);

return(true);

}

else

//--- CButton 부모 클래스에서 처리기를 호출한 결과를 반환합니다

return(CButton::OnEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam));

}

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CControlsDialog 클래스 |

//| 목적: 어플리케이션 관리를 위한 그래픽 패널 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog

{

private:

CArrayObj m_buttons; // 버튼 배열

public:

CControlsDialog(void){};

~CControlsDialog(void){};

//--- 생성

virtual bool Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2) override;

//--- 버튼 추가

bool AddButton(MyButton &button){return(m_buttons.Add(GetPointer(button)));m_buttons.Sort();};

protected:

//--- 버튼 생성

bool CreateButtons(void);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 차트에 CControlsDialog 객체 생성 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)

{

if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

return(false);

return(CreateButtons());

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CControlsDialog 패널에 버튼 작성 및 추가 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CControlsDialog::CreateButtons(void)

{

//--- 버튼 좌표 계산

int x1=INDENT_LEFT;

int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);

int x2;

int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;

//--- 버튼 개체와 함수에 대한 포인터 추가

AddButton(new MyButton("Open",Open));

AddButton(new MyButton("Save",::Save));

AddButton(new MyButton("Close",Close));

//--- 버튼을 그래픽으로 생성

for(int i=0;i<m_buttons.Total();i++)

{

MyButton *b=(MyButton*)m_buttons.At(i);

x1=INDENT_LEFT+i*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);

x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;

if(!b.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"bt"+b.Text(),m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))

{

PrintFormat("버튼 생성 실패 %s %d",b.Text(),i);

return(false);

}

//--- 각 버튼을 CControlsDialog 컨테이너에 추가

if(!Add(b))

return(false);

}

//--- 성공

return(true);

}

//--- 프로그램을 시작할 때 개체를 자동으로 만들려면 전역 수준에서 개체를 선언합니다

CControlsDialog MyDialog;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 이제 차트에 개체를 만듭니다

if(!MyDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))

return(INIT_FAILED);

//--- 어플리케이션 실행

MyDialog.Run();

//--- 어플리케이션이 성공적으로 초기화됨

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert 초기화 해제 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

{

//--- 대화상자 제거

MyDialog.Destroy(reason);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert 차트 이벤트 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id, // 이벤트 ID

const long& lparam, // long 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수

const double& dparam, // double 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수

const string& sparam) // 문자열 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수

{

//--- 차트 이벤트에 대해 부모 클래스에서 핸들러를 호출(여기서는 CAppDialog 입니다).

MyDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

}