Indicator PerkyAsctrend1, as well as all other ASCTrend indicators is based on Laryy williams' oscillator %R, or WPR (Williams’ Percent Range). Indicator PerkyAsctrend1 "studies" the current trend and proposes the best entrance points near key support/resistance levels according to its forecast of the future price movement.
Indicator PerkyAsctrend1 gives signals that are shwon with blue and pink dots in the chart. Blue dots are for opening a long position, pink ones - for a short position.
