WPRslow - MetaTrader 4脚本

Chinese English Русский Español Português
显示:
2919
等级:
(6)
已发布:
已更新:
WPRslow.mq4 (2.54 KB) 预览
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

WPRslow is an indicator based on Larry Williams' oscillator %R, or WPR (Williams’ Percent Range). It shows a long-term market tone. If there are red dashes drawn in the hystogram, the Bear mood prevails. If they are blue, the Bull mood does.

The WPRslow indicator is used together with the WPRfast indicator. It is recommended to open a short position when dashes are red on both hystograms, and open a long when they are blue in both.






由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9806

