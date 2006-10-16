WPRslow is an indicator based on Larry Williams' oscillator %R, or WPR (Williams’ Percent Range). It shows a long-term market tone. If there are red dashes drawn in the hystogram, the Bear mood prevails. If they are blue, the Bull mood does.The WPRslow indicator is used together with the WPRfast indicator. It is recommended to open a short position when dashes are red on both hystograms, and open a long when they are blue in both.