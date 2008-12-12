代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Facebook上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

3LineBreak - MetaTrader 4脚本

Collector | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
11254
等级:
(11)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

指标为牛市和熊市分别以蓝色和红色显示。




由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8321

Autocorrelation Function Autocorrelation Function

Autocorrelation Function

Modified Indicator KDJ and KDJ Automated Trading System Modified Indicator KDJ and KDJ Automated Trading System

Indicator KDJ deactivates short-term fluctuations. It carries on a parameter to adjust and increase two new RSV index lines: close price of short-term volatility KDC: K-D difference, to determine the change of price trends and to open positions.

ASCTrend1sig ASCTrend1sig

指标ASCTrend1sig

Xaos Explore Perky_Mod Xaos Explore Perky_Mod

修改指标 XaosExplorer.