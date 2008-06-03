请观看如何免费下载自动交易
指标重新修改的另外一个版本.参量:
extern bool Bid_Colors=True;
extern string FontType=" Sans MS";
extern color ColorHeading= Gainsboro ;
extern color ColorValue=CadetBlue;
extern int TimeFrame =1440;
extern int Trend_Bars=10;
extern bool show.Trend=true ;
extern int price.x.offset= 50;
extern int price.y.offset= 10;
Bid_View
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8170
BreakOut_Panca_eagle
指标 BreakOut_Panca_eagle。up3x1
该智能交易使用货币对EUR/USD在小时图表上的好成绩。使用指标 MA。
e-TurboFx
3次行情下跌并且连续延长柱？但棕熊，不是你！Need a Top_Bottom fishing addition..
EA在一分钟图表中使用货币对 EURUSD信号 AMA，但是没有潜在信号走出低谷。一些人尝试通过使信号更加精确来弥补这个缺陷。添加一些相对强弱指标（RSI）和 移动平均线（MA）到过滤器上。但这并不能够使智能交易赢利。