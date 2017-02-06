





void BuySignal( string SignalSirname,

double &BuyArrow[],

double &SellArrow[],

const int Rates_total,

const int Prev_calculated,

const double & Close [],

const int &Spread[])

{



static uint counter= 0 ;

if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ;



bool BuySignal= false ;

bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (BuyArrow);

int index,index1;

if (SeriesTest)

{

index= int (NumberofBar);

index1=index+ 1 ;

}

else

{

index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

index1=index- 1 ;

}

if (SellArrow[index1] && SellArrow[index1]!= EMPTY_VALUE && BuyArrow[index] && BuyArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) BuySignal= true ;

if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)

{

counter++;

MqlDateTime tm;

TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm);

string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min);

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close );

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

double Ask = Close [index];

double Bid = Close [index];

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread);

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

Bid += _Point *Spread[index];

string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits );

string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits );

string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ());

if (SoundON) Alert ( "BUY signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}





}







void SellSignal( string SignalSirname,

double &SellArrow[],

double &BuyArrow[],

const int Rates_total,

const int Prev_calculated,

const double & Close [],

const int &Spread[])

{



static uint counter= 0 ;

if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ;



bool SellSignal= false ;

bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (SellArrow);

int index,index1;

if (SeriesTest)

{

index= int (NumberofBar);

index1=index+ 1 ;

}

else

{

index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

index1=index- 1 ;

}

if (BuyArrow[index1] && BuyArrow[index1]!= EMPTY_VALUE && SellArrow[index] && SellArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) SellSignal= true ;

if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)

{

counter++;

MqlDateTime tm;

TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm);

string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min);

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close );

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

double Ask = Close [index];

double Bid = Close [index];

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread);

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

Bid += _Point *Spread[index];

string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits );

string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits );

string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ());

if (SoundON) Alert ( "SELL signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}



}







string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)

{



return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 ));



}