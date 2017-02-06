请观看如何免费下载自动交易
JBrainTrend1Stop 趋势指标，有提醒、发送电子邮件和推送通知的功能。
指标的代码做出了如下改变，以实现提醒、电子邮件和推送通知的功能:
- 引入了新的输入参数
input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号柱的编号 input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒 input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//提醒的数量 input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号电子邮件 input bool PushON=false; //启用把信号发给移动设备
- 在指标代码的末尾加入了三个新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 买入信号函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于发送电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称的文字
double &BuyArrow[], // 用于上升趋势信号的指标缓冲区
double &SellArrow[], // 用于下降趋势信号的指标缓冲区
const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数
const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
const double &Close[], // 收盘价
const int &Spread[]) // 滑点
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool BuySignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(SellArrow[index1] && SellArrow[index1]!=EMPTY_VALUE && BuyArrow[index] && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true;
if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SoundON) Alert("BUY signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": BUY signal alert","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 卖出信号函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于发送电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称的文字
double &SellArrow[], // 用于下降趋势信号的指标缓冲区
double &BuyArrow[], // 用于上升趋势信号的指标缓冲区
const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数
const int Prev_calculated, // 前一订单时刻的柱数
const double &Close[], // 收盘价
const int &Spread[]) // 滑点
{
//---
static uint counter=0;
if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;
bool SellSignal=false;
bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow);
int index,index1;
if(SeriesTest)
{
index=int(NumberofBar);
index1=index+1;
}
else
{
index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
index1=index-1;
}
if(BuyArrow[index1] && BuyArrow[index1]!=EMPTY_VALUE && SellArrow[index] && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true;
if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
{
counter++;
MqlDateTime tm;
TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
double Ask=Close[index];
double Bid=Close[index];
SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
Bid+=_Point*Spread[index];
string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
if(SoundON) Alert("SELL signal \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": SELL signal alert","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
}
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 把时段转换为字符串 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
{
//----
return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
}
- 在OnCalculate()模块指标计算循环中加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用
//---
BuySignal("JBrainTrend1Stop_Alert",BuyStopBuffer,SellStopBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
SellSignal("JBrainTrend1Stop_Alert",SellStopBuffer,BuyStopBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---
其中 BuyStopBuffer 和 SellStopBuffer 是用于保存上升和下降趋势信号(止损买入和卖出的线)的指标缓冲区的名称,如果没有对应的趋势，指标缓冲区中应该设为0值或者 EMPTY_VALUE。
在指标代码的 OnCalculate() 模块中，只会调用一个 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数。
把 JMA.mq5 指标文件编译好放到 MQL5\Indicators。
图1. 图表上的 JBrainTrend1Stop_Alert 指标
图2. JBrainTrend1Stop_Alert 指标。生成提醒
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16895
