EA

Exp_ColorXMACDCandle - MetaTrader 5EA

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorxmacdcandle.mq5 (9.4 KB) 预览
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) 预览
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) 预览
\MQL5\Indicators\
colorxmacdcandle.mq5 (11.37 KB) 预览
Description:

A trading system based on the signals of the ColorXMACDCandle indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing. The Expert Advisor uses one of the two methods to determine the trend depending on the input value:

input TrendMode TMode=Cross;                      // Trend detection method
  1. Upon the intersection of the signal line and the histogram of XMACD with the change of the signal line color of ColorXMACDCandle;
  2. Upon the color change of the ColorXMACDCandle candlesticks.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file colorxmacdcandle.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with the brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Image:

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2015 at EURUSD H8:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

