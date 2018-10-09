OandaX videos for those who can't watch them at youtube

The OandaX product series is designed to display additional data on orders and positions provided by the Oanda FxLabs service.

This post contains videos related to OandaX downloaded from Youtube for those who are not able to see it there

There are 4 of them, all videos are inside .zip archives.

Contents:

overview.zip: Fast overview of OandaX indicators set (MT4, MT5) OANDA orderbook, ratio and more

setup.zip: OandaX indicators setting up for the first time for MT4 or MT5 terminal (OANDA orderbook and ratio)

history.zip: OandaX - how to get deep history for your indicators (OANDA orderbook and ratio)