Rwm Lmpl

North Star MT4

Rwm Lmpl
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (76.92%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (23.08%)
En iyi işlem:
9.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.27 USD
Brüt kâr:
33.41 USD (1 564 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.80 USD (235 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (15.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
15.52 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.76
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.08%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.10%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
24.89
Alış işlemleri:
8 (61.54%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (38.46%)
Kâr faktörü:
18.56
Beklenen getiri:
2.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.34 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.27 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
3.16%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1.27 USD (0.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.04% (0.41 USD)
Varlığa göre:
29.50% (298.51 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 3
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 26
AUDCAD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 760
AUDCAD 569
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.52 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.27 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 1
52 daha fazla...
North Star for MT4

Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.

MT5 Version Available: North Star for MT5

Trading Strategy

  • Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling

  • Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum

  • Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure

  • Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing

  • RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets

  • Breakout detection for high-probability entries

Risk Management Features

  • Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers

  • Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions

  • Margin-based risk scaling

  • Per-symbol exposure limits

  • Adaptive minimum distance between trades

Performance Characteristics

  • Medium to long-term holding periods

  • Multiple simultaneous positions per pair

  • Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities

  • Focuses on controlled drawdown management

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
