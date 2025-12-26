SeñalesSecciones
Rwm Lmpl

North Star MT4

Rwm Lmpl
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 3%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
13
Transacciones Rentables:
10 (76.92%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (23.08%)
Mejor transacción:
9.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-1.27 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
33.41 USD (1 564 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1.80 USD (235 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (15.52 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
15.52 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.76
Actividad comercial:
94.08%
Carga máxima del depósito:
10.10%
Último trade:
16 horas
Trades a la semana:
11
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
24.89
Transacciones Largas:
8 (61.54%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (38.46%)
Factor de Beneficio:
18.56
Beneficio Esperado:
2.43 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.34 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-0.60 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-1.27 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1.27 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.16%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
1.27 USD (0.12%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.04% (0.41 USD)
De fondos:
29.50% (298.51 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 3
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 26
AUDCAD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 760
AUDCAD 569
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
North Star for MT4

Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.

MT5 Version Available: North Star for MT5

Trading Strategy

  • Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling

  • Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum

  • Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure

  • Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing

  • RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets

  • Breakout detection for high-probability entries

Risk Management Features

  • Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers

  • Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions

  • Margin-based risk scaling

  • Per-symbol exposure limits

  • Adaptive minimum distance between trades

Performance Characteristics

  • Medium to long-term holding periods

  • Multiple simultaneous positions per pair

  • Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities

  • Focuses on controlled drawdown management

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


