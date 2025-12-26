- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|10
|AUDCAD
|3
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|26
|AUDCAD
|6
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|760
|AUDCAD
|569
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live28
|0.00 × 2
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
CityIndexUK-Live 102
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 1
North Star for MT4
Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD
Overview
North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.
MT5 Version Available: North Star for MT5
Trading Strategy
-
Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling
-
Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum
-
Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure
-
Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing
-
RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets
-
Breakout detection for high-probability entries
Risk Management Features
-
Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers
-
Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions
-
Margin-based risk scaling
-
Per-symbol exposure limits
-
Adaptive minimum distance between trades
Performance Characteristics
-
Medium to long-term holding periods
-
Multiple simultaneous positions per pair
-
Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities
-
Focuses on controlled drawdown management
Account Requirements
-
Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD
-
Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)
Recommended Broker
For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.
FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.
Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.
