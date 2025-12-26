SignaleKategorien
Rwm Lmpl

North Star MT4

Rwm Lmpl
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 3%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13
Gewinntrades:
10 (76.92%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (23.08%)
Bester Trade:
9.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.27 USD
Bruttoprofit:
33.41 USD (1 564 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.80 USD (235 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (15.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
15.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading-Aktivität:
94.08%
Max deposit load:
10.10%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
24.89
Long-Positionen:
8 (61.54%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (38.46%)
Profit-Faktor:
18.56
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.43 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.34 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.60 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-1.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.27 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.16%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1.27 USD (0.12%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.04% (0.41 USD)
Kapital:
29.50% (298.51 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 3
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 26
AUDCAD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 760
AUDCAD 569
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +9.50 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -1 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +15.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.27 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FBS-Real-7" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 1
North Star for MT4

Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.

MT5 Version Available: North Star for MT5

Trading Strategy

  • Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling

  • Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum

  • Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure

  • Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing

  • RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets

  • Breakout detection for high-probability entries

Risk Management Features

  • Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers

  • Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions

  • Margin-based risk scaling

  • Per-symbol exposure limits

  • Adaptive minimum distance between trades

Performance Characteristics

  • Medium to long-term holding periods

  • Multiple simultaneous positions per pair

  • Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities

  • Focuses on controlled drawdown management

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
North Star MT4
30 USD pro Monat
3%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
3
100%
13
76%
94%
18.56
2.43
USD
29%
1:500
