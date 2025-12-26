СигналыРазделы
North Star MT4
Rwm Lmpl

North Star MT4

Rwm Lmpl
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 3%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
13
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 (76.92%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 (23.08%)
Лучший трейд:
9.50 USD
Худший трейд:
-1.27 USD
Общая прибыль:
33.41 USD (1 564 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1.80 USD (235 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (15.52 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
15.52 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.76
Торговая активность:
94.08%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
10.10%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
24.89
Длинных трейдов:
8 (61.54%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (38.46%)
Профит фактор:
18.56
Мат. ожидание:
2.43 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.34 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.60 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-1.27 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1.27 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
3.16%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
1.27 USD (0.12%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.04% (0.41 USD)
По эквити:
29.50% (298.51 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 3
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDCAD 26
AUDCAD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDCAD 760
AUDCAD 569
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +9.50 USD
Худший трейд: -1 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +15.52 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1.27 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FBS-Real-7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 1
еще 52...
North Star for MT4

Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.

MT5 Version Available: North Star for MT5

Trading Strategy

  • Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling

  • Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum

  • Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure

  • Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing

  • RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets

  • Breakout detection for high-probability entries

Risk Management Features

  • Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers

  • Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions

  • Margin-based risk scaling

  • Per-symbol exposure limits

  • Adaptive minimum distance between trades

Performance Characteristics

  • Medium to long-term holding periods

  • Multiple simultaneous positions per pair

  • Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities

  • Focuses on controlled drawdown management

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
