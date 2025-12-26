SignalsSections
Rwm Lmpl

North Star MT4

Rwm Lmpl
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 3%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Best trade:
9.50 USD
Worst trade:
-1.27 USD
Gross Profit:
33.41 USD (1 564 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.80 USD (235 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (15.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.52 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
94.08%
Max deposit load:
10.10%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
24.89
Long Trades:
8 (61.54%)
Short Trades:
5 (38.46%)
Profit Factor:
18.56
Expected Payoff:
2.43 USD
Average Profit:
3.34 USD
Average Loss:
-0.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.27 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.27 USD (0.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.04% (0.41 USD)
By Equity:
29.50% (298.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 3
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 26
AUDCAD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 760
AUDCAD 569
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.50 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 1
52 more...
North Star for MT4

Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.

MT5 Version Available: North Star for MT5

Trading Strategy

  • Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling

  • Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum

  • Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure

  • Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing

  • RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets

  • Breakout detection for high-probability entries

Risk Management Features

  • Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers

  • Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions

  • Margin-based risk scaling

  • Per-symbol exposure limits

  • Adaptive minimum distance between trades

Performance Characteristics

  • Medium to long-term holding periods

  • Multiple simultaneous positions per pair

  • Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities

  • Focuses on controlled drawdown management

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


No reviews
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
North Star MT4
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
3
100%
13
76%
94%
18.56
2.43
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

