Rwm Lmpl

North Star MT4

Rwm Lmpl
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 3%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
13
盈利交易:
10 (76.92%)
亏损交易:
3 (23.08%)
最好交易:
9.50 USD
最差交易:
-1.27 USD
毛利:
33.41 USD (1 564 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.80 USD (235 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (15.52 USD)
最大连续盈利:
15.52 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.76
交易活动:
94.08%
最大入金加载:
10.10%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
24.89
长期交易:
8 (61.54%)
短期交易:
5 (38.46%)
利润因子:
18.56
预期回报:
2.43 USD
平均利润:
3.34 USD
平均损失:
-0.60 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-1.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1.27 USD (1)
每月增长:
3.16%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
1.27 USD (0.12%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.04% (0.41 USD)
净值:
29.50% (298.51 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 10
AUDCAD 3
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 26
AUDCAD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 760
AUDCAD 569
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +9.50 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +15.52 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.27 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real-7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live28
0.00 × 2
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
CityIndexUK-Live 102
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 1
52 更多...
North Star for MT4

Professional Multi-Currency Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

North Star is an advanced algorithmic trading signal designed for traders seeking consistent performance across select currency pairs. This signal employs sophisticated risk management and adaptive market analysis to navigate varying market conditions.

MT5 Version Available: North Star for MT5

Trading Strategy

  • Multi-layer position management with intelligent scaling

  • Adaptive entry logic based on market volatility and momentum

  • Dynamic risk scaling that adjusts to account exposure

  • Virtual take-profit system for optimal exit timing

  • RSI-based filtering to avoid overextended markets

  • Breakout detection for high-probability entries

Risk Management Features

  • Tiered position sizing (3 tiers) with progressive volume multipliers

  • Emergency protection systems for extreme market conditions

  • Margin-based risk scaling

  • Per-symbol exposure limits

  • Adaptive minimum distance between trades

Performance Characteristics

  • Medium to long-term holding periods

  • Multiple simultaneous positions per pair

  • Designed for mean-reversion and trend-following opportunities

  • Focuses on controlled drawdown management

Account Requirements

  • Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


没有评论
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 06:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 05:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.26 05:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.26 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.26 05:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
