Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
152 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 212%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 321
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 543 (76.57%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
778 (23.43%)
En iyi işlem:
44.84 USD
En kötü işlem:
-65.84 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 159.22 USD (531 329 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 886.38 USD (428 308 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
39 (38.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
144.23 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
89.56%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
22.70%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.93
Alış işlemleri:
1 658 (49.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 663 (50.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.58
Beklenen getiri:
0.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-3.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-254.54 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
1.16%
Yıllık tahmin:
15.79%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 591
GBPUSD# 518
NZDUSD# 516
EURUSD# 456
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 217
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 458
GBPUSD# 522
NZDUSD# 346
EURUSD# 214
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
GBPUSD# 23K
NZDUSD# 27K
EURUSD# 5.5K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +44.84 USD
En kötü işlem: -66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +38.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.32 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 38" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


İnceleme yok
2025.09.30 08:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 22:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 16:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 16:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.12 10:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.06 11:36
No swaps are charged
2025.02.06 11:36
No swaps are charged
2025.01.27 09:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.27 02:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.27 01:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.24 08:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.24 08:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.21 05:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
