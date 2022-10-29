SinaisSeções
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
164 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2022 214%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
3 373
Negociações com lucro:
2 581 (76.51%)
Negociações com perda:
792 (23.48%)
Melhor negociação:
44.84 USD
Pior negociação:
-65.84 USD
Lucro bruto:
6 286.16 USD (538 578 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 994.64 USD (438 633 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
39 (38.27 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
144.23 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
89.56%
Depósito máximo carregado:
22.70%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
9.00
Negociações longas:
1 698 (50.34%)
Negociações curtas:
1 675 (49.66%)
Fator de lucro:
1.57
Valor esperado:
0.68 USD
Lucro médio:
2.44 USD
Perda média:
-5.04 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-3.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-254.54 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
0.11%
Previsão anual:
4.78%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 608
NZDUSD# 544
GBPUSD# 521
EURUSD# 458
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 219
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 464
NZDUSD# 348
GBPUSD# 528
EURUSD# 218
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
NZDUSD# 24K
GBPUSD# 23K
EURUSD# 5.9K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +44.84 USD
Pior negociação: -66 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +38.27 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3.32 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 38" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 16:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 17:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 08:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 22:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 16:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 16:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.