Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 avis
Fiabilité
152 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 212%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 321
Bénéfice trades:
2 543 (76.57%)
Perte trades:
778 (23.43%)
Meilleure transaction:
44.84 USD
Pire transaction:
-65.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 159.22 USD (531 329 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 886.38 USD (428 308 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (38.27 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
144.23 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
89.56%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
22.70%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
8.93
Longs trades:
1 658 (49.92%)
Courts trades:
1 663 (50.08%)
Facteur de profit:
1.58
Rendement attendu:
0.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.42 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-3.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-254.54 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.21%
Prévision annuelle:
15.79%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 591
GBPUSD# 518
NZDUSD# 516
EURUSD# 456
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 217
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 458
GBPUSD# 522
NZDUSD# 346
EURUSD# 214
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
GBPUSD# 23K
NZDUSD# 27K
EURUSD# 5.5K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +44.84 USD
Pire transaction: -66 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +38.27 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 38" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


