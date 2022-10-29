시그널섹션
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 리뷰
안정성
166
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2022 215%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
3 378
이익 거래:
2 585 (76.52%)
손실 거래:
793 (23.48%)
최고의 거래:
44.84 USD
최악의 거래:
-65.84 USD
총 수익:
6 299.75 USD (539 422 pips)
총 손실:
-4 005.33 USD (439 701 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
39 (38.27 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
144.23 USD (14)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
89.56%
최대 입금량:
22.70%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
7
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
9.01
롱(주식매수):
1 699 (50.30%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 679 (49.70%)
수익 요인:
1.57
기대수익:
0.68 USD
평균 이익:
2.44 USD
평균 손실:
-5.05 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-3.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-254.54 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
0.33%
연간 예측:
2.90%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
자본금별:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 611
NZDUSD# 546
GBPUSD# 521
EURUSD# 458
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 219
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 464
NZDUSD# 352
GBPUSD# 528
EURUSD# 218
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 30K
NZDUSD# 24K
GBPUSD# 23K
EURUSD# 5.9K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +44.84 USD
최악의 거래: -66 USD
연속 최대 이익: 14
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +38.27 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3.32 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 38"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 20:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 16:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 17:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 08:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 22:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 16:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 16:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
