- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY#
|768
|AUDUSD#
|611
|NZDUSD#
|546
|GBPUSD#
|521
|EURUSD#
|458
|USDCHF#
|255
|USDCAD#
|219
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|USDJPY#
|406
|AUDUSD#
|464
|NZDUSD#
|352
|GBPUSD#
|528
|EURUSD#
|218
|USDCHF#
|156
|USDCAD#
|171
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|USDJPY#
|-13K
|AUDUSD#
|30K
|NZDUSD#
|24K
|GBPUSD#
|23K
|EURUSD#
|5.9K
|USDCHF#
|10K
|USDCAD#
|19K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 38"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).
Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
USD
USD
USD