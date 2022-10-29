SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / MajorForce MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
164 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 214%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 373
Profit Trades:
2 581 (76.51%)
Loss Trades:
792 (23.48%)
Best trade:
44.84 USD
Worst trade:
-65.84 USD
Gross Profit:
6 286.16 USD (538 578 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 994.64 USD (438 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (38.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
144.23 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
89.56%
Max deposit load:
22.70%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.00
Long Trades:
1 698 (50.34%)
Short Trades:
1 675 (49.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
2.44 USD
Average Loss:
-5.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.54 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-0.59%
Annual Forecast:
-5.45%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
By Equity:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 608
NZDUSD# 544
GBPUSD# 521
EURUSD# 458
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 219
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 464
NZDUSD# 348
GBPUSD# 528
EURUSD# 218
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
NZDUSD# 24K
GBPUSD# 23K
EURUSD# 5.9K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.84 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 16:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 17:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 08:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 22:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 16:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 16:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MajorForce MT4
30 USD per month
214%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
164
94%
3 373
76%
90%
1.57
0.68
USD
71%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.